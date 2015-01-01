पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पपलौथा लकड़ी विवाद:ठेकेदार ने शपथपत्र देकर कहा- हाईकोर्ट से लिया स्टे, प्रशासन ने राेकी बोली

गांव पपलाैथा में लकड़ी की बाेली के दौरान मौजूद अधिकारी।
  • शिकायतकर्ता पक्ष ने प्रशासन पर लगाया मिलीभगत का आरोप

पपलौथा गांव में चल रहे पंचायती लकड़ी विवाद में वीरवार को नया मोड़ आ गया। प्रशासन ने लकड़ी की बोली शुरू की। बोली 56 लाख 8 हजार 500 रुपए तक पहुंची ही थी कि तभी ठेकेदार सतनाम हाईकोर्ट से स्टे होने के बारे में शपथपत्र लेकर पहुंच गया। ठेकेदार ने प्रशासन को आश्वासन दिलाया कि उसे हाईकोर्ट से स्टे मिल गया है। वह शुक्रवार को स्टे की कॉपी जमा करवा देगा। प्रशासन ने सतनाम से शपथ पत्र लेकर बोली को रद्द कर दिया। वहीं शिकायतकर्ता पक्ष ने इस मामले में प्रशासन पर मिलीभगत का आराेप लगाया है।

विक्रम सिंह का कहना है कि जब स्टे के ऑर्डर की कॉपी ही नहीं मिली तो बोली क्यों रोकी गई। वे यह मामला लेकर कोर्ट में जाएंगे।बता दें कि पपलौथा गांव में पंचायती जमीन में खड़ी लकड़ी को लेकर विवाद चला आ रहा है। अक्टूबर में पपलौथा पंचायत द्वारा पंचायती जमीन में खड़े 4342 पेड़ों की नीलामी की गई थी। नीलामी में बोली 46 लाख 27 हजार रुपए में सतनाम ठेकेदार के नाम पर छूटी थी।

पपलौथा के ही कुछ लोगों ने इस बोली में धांधली के आरोप लगाए थे। शिकायतकर्ताओं का कहना था कि इस लकड़ी का 56 लाख रुपए का ग्राहक उनके पास मौजूद है। सरपंच ने मिलीभगत कर लकड़ी को कम दामों पर दिया है। ग्रामीण एसडीएम से मिले थे। जब उनकी वहां सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो वे डीसी दरबार में पहुंचे। डीसी ने 6 नवंबर को निर्देश जारी किए थे कि अगर शिकायतकर्ता पक्ष 9 नवंबर तक 56 लाख का ड्राफ्ट पंचायत के नाम पर बनवाकर पंचायत को सौंप देता है तो यह बोली रद्द करके नए सिरे से होगी।

इसके बाद शिकायतकर्ता पक्ष ने तय समय के अंदर ही 56 लाख का डीडी बनवाकर बीडीपीओ साहा को दे दिया था। इसी के आधार पर वीरवार को लकड़ी की बोली दोबारा से शुरू की गई थी। बोली के समय में एसडीएम बराड़ा गिरीश कुमार, बीडीपीओ साहा सुमन कादियान, नायब तहसीलदार अमित वर्मा मौजूद रहे। सरपंच रामपाल के अनुसार बोली में विक्रम सिंह के अलावा 3 और ठेकेदारों ने भाग लिया। बोली 56 लाख 8 हजार 500 रुपए तक पहुंच गई थी। अंतिम बोली बिलासपुर के ठेकेदार रामकरण की थी।

