नवजात बच्ची की मौत:परिजनों ने मुलाना सीएचसी के स्टाफ को जिम्मेदार ठहराया, आरोप- महिला 3 घंटे तक प्रसव पीड़ा से तड़पती रही, स्टाफ जांच करने नहीं आया

मुलाना14 मिनट पहले
जानकारी देते बराड़ा में पीड़ित महिला के पति संजीव कुमार।
  • संजीव ने कहा- पत्नी का प्रसव पीड़ा के दौरान सही इलाज नहीं किया गया

सीएचसी मुलाना में नवजात बच्ची की मौत काे लेकर परिजनाें ने स्टाफ पर लापरवाही के आराेप लगाए हैं। इस संबंध में डिप्टी एसएमओ डाॅ. कुलदीप सिंह काे शिकायत दी गई है। होली गांव के संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि रविवार रात करीब 9 बजे उनकी पत्नी सुनीता को प्रसव पीड़ा हुई। उन्हाेंने आशा वर्कर को फोन किया, लेकिन उसने तबीयत खराब होने के कारण आने से मना कर दिया और सीएचसी मुलाना ले जाने को कहा। संजीव के अनुसार वह पत्नी को सीएचसी लेकर आए।

संजीव का कहना है कि पत्नी तीन घंटे तक प्रसव पीड़ा से तड़पती रही लेकिन स्टाफ जांच करने नहीं आया। करीब चार घंटे बाद स्टाफ ने पत्नी को उपचार दिया। तब पैदा हुई नवजात बच्ची में कोई हलचल नहीं थी। पीड़ित के अनुसार बच्ची के गले में गर्भनाल लिपटी हुई थी। आराेप है कि नवजात को बिना किसी कागजात के एमएम अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। एंबुलेंस आने में भी 20 मिनट बीत गए। जिसके बाद एमएम अस्पताल में बच्ची को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। बच्ची दंपती की पहली संतान थी।

रविवार रात काे गर्भवती महिला डिलीवरी के समय ही हमारे पास आई थी। उनके इलाज की स्टाफ के पास कोई हिस्ट्री नहीं थी। मामले में कहां लापरवाही हुई है। इसकी जांच की जाएगी। वहीं पीड़ित की शिकायत मिल गई है। जांच के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी। कुलदीप सिंह, डिप्टी सीएमओ, मुलाना

