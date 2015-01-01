पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वन विभाग की अनदेखी:सैरगाह की जगह नशेड़ियों की ऐशगाह बनकर रह गया हर्बल पार्क

मुलाना3 घंटे पहले
मुलाना-झाड़ूमाजरा मार्ग पर बना चौ. शंकर लाल हर्बल पार्क।
  • साढ़े 23 लाख की लागत से तैयार हुआ था चौ. शंकर लाल हर्बल पार्क

मुलाना-झाड़ूमाजरा मार्ग पर 4 एकड़ में बना चौ. शंकरलाल हर्बल पार्क वन विभाग की अनदेखी के चलते अपनी हालत पर आंसू बहा रहा है। आलम यह है कि इस पार्क में लगे सभी पौधे सूख चुके हैं और यह पार्क अब नशेड़ियों की ऐशगाह बनकर रह गया है। वन विभाग ने मुलाना के साथ लगती खेड़ा गांव की 4 एकड़ जमीन पर लगभग 23.50 लाख रुपए खर्च कर चौ. शंकरलाल के नाम से हर्बल पार्क बनवाया था।

अब देखरेख नहीं होने से हालात यह हैं कि देर रात तक नशेड़ी इस पार्क में डटे रहते है। लोग यहां सैर करने से किनारा करने लगे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि इस पार्क के निर्माण पर सरकार ने लाखों रुपए खर्च किए हैं तो देख-रेख भी करनी चाहिए। इस पार्क का उद्घाटन 16 अगस्त, 2014 को कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष फूलचंद मुलाना ने किया था। अब स्थिति यह है कि वन विभाग ने इस पार्क का निर्माण तो कर दिया, लेकिन पार्क की देखरेख करना भूल गया। मुलाना निवासी अशोक कुमार, जसविंदर ने बताया कि यह पार्क जंगल का रूप ले चुका है। पार्क की हरियाली खत्म हो गई है, वहीं इस पार्क में वन विभाग द्वारा लाखों रुपए खर्च कर लगवाए गए पौधे भी सूख चुके हैं।

दूर होने के कारण पार्क में नहीं जाते लोग
यह पार्क खेड़ा गांव से लगभग दो किलोमीटर दूर है, वहीं मुलाना से इसकी दूरी डेढ़ किलोमीटर है। यही कारण है कि न तो इस पार्क में खेड़ा गांव के लाेग पहुंच पाते हैं और न ही मुलाना के। मुलाना निवासी श्रीपाल जैन का कहना है कि इस पार्क का निर्माण कर तत्कालीन सरकार ने लाखों रुपए बर्बाद किए हैं। उनका कहना है कि अगर यह पार्क दोनों में से किसी भी गांव के पास होता तो शायद लोगों का रुझान इस पार्क की ओर हो सकता था।

पार्क में ही पी रहे शराब, सुबह मिलती हैं खाली बोतलें
पार्क में कोई चौकीदार न होने के कारण सारा दिन बच्चे क्रिकेट खेलते रहते हैं, जिसके चलते पार्क में बैठने के लिए लगाई गई घास खत्म हो चुकी है। वहीं जैसे ही शाम ढलने लगती है ताे शराबियों का रुख इस पार्क की और होने लगता है। कई लोग तो अपनी कार को पार्क के अंदर खड़ी की जमकर मस्ती करते हैं। यही कारण है कि पार्क में यहां वहां शराब की खाली बोतलें, चिप्स के फटे हुए पैकेट व गिलास पड़े नजर आते हैं।

शराब पीने वालों पर करेंगे कार्रवाई : थाना प्रभारी
पार्क लोगों की सैर के लिए है। अगर पार्क में कोई शराब पीता पकड़ा गया तो उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। राजेश कुमार, थाना प्रभारी, मुलाना।

