लुटेरी दुल्हन:शादी के चाैथे दिन दुल्हन तड़के में ससुराल से लापता, शाम को पीर के पास मिली

मुलाना15 मिनट पहले
सुजाता का शादी के समय का फोटो।
  • 29 अक्टूबर को राजौली डेरा की सुजाता की सरकपुर के अमित सैनी से हुई थी शादी

शादी के चाैथे दिन ही विवाहिता गांव सरकपुर में अपने ससुराल से मंगलवार सुबह करीब 5 बजे गायब हो गई। वह मायके और ससुराल से मिले 6 ताेले साेने के गहने और शगुन की रकम भी ले गई थी। ससुराल व मायके वालाें ने मिलकर मुलाना पुलिस में गुमशुदगी रिपाेर्ट दर्ज करा दी। हालांकि देर शाम वह राजौली डेरा के पास पीर के स्थान के नजदीक खड़ी मिली। मुलाना थाना प्रभारी नरेंद्र राणा ने बताया कि गहनें भी उसी के पास हैं। बुधवार को पूछताछ करेंगे।

गांव सरकपुर निवासी बलबीर सिंह ने बताया कि बेटे अमित सैनी की शादी 29 अक्टूबर को राजौली डेरा की सुजाता से हुई थी। साेमवार काे बेटा व बहू छत पर बने कमरे में साेए थे। सीढ़ियां गली में बनी हुई हैं। मंगलवार सुबह करीब पौने 5 बजे बहू उठकर नहाई और उसके बाद से उसका कुछ पता नहीं चला।

अमित साहा में एक कंपनी में नौकरी करता है। उनकी बहू का परिवार राजौली डेरे में उसके नानके के यहां ही रहता है। करीब डेढ़ साल पहले लड़की के नाना ने ही यह रिश्ता करवाया था। सुजाता की 12वीं कक्षा में कंपार्टमेंट थी। शादी से 2 दिन पहले 27 अक्टूबर को ही पेपर दिया था।

