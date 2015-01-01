पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध कब्जे के खिलाफ एक्शन:निर्मल वर्कशॉप तोड़ने गए डीटीपी दस्ते का विरोध, एसडीएम ने 1 सप्ताह का समय दे रुकवाई कार्रवाई

नारायणगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • डीटीपी का तर्क-इस वर्कशॉप का सीएलयू नहीं, हाईवे के 30 मीटर दायरे में भी

शिवालिक स्कूल के सामने निर्मल वर्कशॉप पर जिला नगर योजनाकार (डीटीपी) की टीम ने तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई की। कार्रवाई शुरू होते ही विरोध भी शुरू हो गया। काफी संख्या में लोग जुटे तो एसडीएम डॉ. वैशाली शर्मा मौके पर पहुंची। उन्होंने फिलहाल कार्रवाई रुकवाते हुए वर्कशॉप मालिक को एक हफ्ते में दस्तावेज पेश करने को कहा है।

जिला नगर योजनाकार ललित कुमार वीरवार को पुलिस टीम के साथ निर्मल वर्कशॉप पर कार्रवाई करने पहुंचे। पुलिस की मौजूदगी में दो अर्थमूविंग मशीनों ने कुछ देर में ही वर्कशॉप का गेट और दीवारें तोड़ दीं। तभी वर्कशॉप मालिक तरसेम कौर का पति निर्मल सिंह कुछ लोगों के साथ वर्कशॉप पहुंचे और कार्रवाई का विरोध करने लगे। लोगों ने डीटीपी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। डीटीपी ललित कुमार का कहना था कि वर्कशॉप बनाने से पहले जमीन की चेंज ऑफ लैंड यूज (सीएलयू) नहीं करवाई गई। वर्कशॉप पर विभाग पहले भी दो बार कार्रवाई कर चुका है लेकिन बार-बार अवैध निर्माण किया जा रहा है। यह वर्कशॉप हाईवे से 30 मीटर के दायरे में आती है। जमीन की मालिक तरसेम कौर को निर्माण करने से मना किया गया था। इसके बावजूद वर्कशॉप का रूप दे दिया है।

डीटीपी की कार्रवाई को रुकवाने के लिए जमीन मालिक ने कई कोशिशें की। पंजलासा के सरपंच संजीव कुमार ने मोबाइल से किसी को कॉल मिलाई और डीटीपी ललित कुमार से बात कराने की कोशिश की। डीटीपी ने मोबाइल हाथ में नहीं लिया और आगे-आगे चलते रहे जबकि सरपंच बात कराने के लिए पीछे चलते रहे। सरपंच के मुताबिक फोन पर कुरुक्षेत्र के साथ सांसद नायब सैनी से बात करवाना चाह रहे थे। सरपंच ने एसडीएम के सामने भी बात रखी कि अधिकारी ने “मंत्री जी’ से भी बात नहीं की।

वर्कशॉप मालिक का आरोप-इसी खसरा नंबर में बनी कोठी को छोड़ रहा विभाग, कोठी वाले का रिश्तेदार डीटीपी ऑफिस में लगा

तरसेम कौर के पति निर्मल सिंह का तर्क था कि वह चार बार जिला योजनाकार के कार्यालय के चक्कर लगा चुके हैं, लेकिन उन्हें निर्माण करने की अनुमति नहीं मिली। उन्होंने दावा किया कि वर्कशॉप हाईवे के 30 मीटर के दायरे से बाहर है। पंजलासा गांव के जिस खसरा नंबर में वर्कशॉप है, उसी नंबर में एक कोठी भी बनी हुई है। आरोप है कि कोठी का मालिक उसकी जमीन खरीदना चाहता है।

उसका रिश्तेदार डीटीपी कार्यालय में काम करता है। उसी के कहने पर बार-बार उसे परेशान किया जा रहा है। यदि उसकी वर्कशॉप अवैध है तो साथ लगती कोठी भी अवैध है। वर्कशॉप मालिक के वकील जाहर सिंह ने मौके पर आकर कार्रवाई रोकने को कहा। उनका तर्क था कि पहले जो कार्रवाई विभाग द्वारा की गई थी, उसकी जानकारी उन्होंने आरटीआई के माध्यम से मांगी थी। विभाग ने उन्हें आधी अधूरी जानकारी दी है। अब आरटीआई राज्य सूचना आयोग में लंबित है।

