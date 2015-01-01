पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:गन्ने की बकाया पेमेंट न मिलने पर किसानों ने नारायणगढ़-शहजादपुर रोड किया जाम

नारायणगढ़2 घंटे पहले
नारायणगढ़ | गन्ने की पेमेंट न मिलने पर नारायणगढ़-शहजादपुर मार्ग पर जाम लगाकर बैठे किसान।
  • मिल प्रबंधन ने साढ़े 7 करोड़ रुपए 15 नवंबर को देने का वादा किया था, अब एक हफ्ते का समय मांगा

गन्ने की बकाया पेमेंट न मिलने से नाराज किसानों ने भाकियू (चढ़ूनी गुट) के बैनर तले नारायणगढ़-शहजादपुर मार्ग को जाम कर दिया। आरोप है कि उन्हें वादे के मुताबिक साढ़े 7 करोड़ रुपए नहीं मिले। डीएसपी और तहसीलदार ने किसानों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत किया। मिल प्रबंधन ने एक हफ्ते में पेमेंट देने का वादा किया है। दरअसल, शुगर मिल की तरफ किसानों का 22 करोड़ बकाया है। मिल प्रबंधन ने किसानों से वादा किया था कि साढ़े 7 करोड़ 15 नवंबर को दे दिए जाएंगे और बकाया 15 दिसंबर तक किसानों को दे दिया जाएगा।

मिल प्रबंधन का कहना है कि उन्हें उम्मीद थी कि बिजली का पैसा सरकार से मिल जाएगा, लेकिन किन्हीं कारणों से पैसे मिलने में देरी हो गई। इसके चलते किसानों को समय पर भुगतान नहीं किया जा सका। किसानों का कहना था कि वह आर्थिक तंगी से गुजर रहे हैं। त्याेहारों में भी उन्हें पैसे नहीं मिल सके। मिल प्रबंधन को पहले ही इंतजाम करना चाहिए था। मिल के भरोसे पर उन्होंने भी लोगों से वादा किया था।

एसडीएम किसी कारण से नहीं पहुंचीं तो डीएसपी को देने पड़े जवाब

जाम लगने की सूचना पाकर डीएसपी अनिल कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे, जबकि एसडीएम किसी कारणवश नहीं पहुंच सकीं। डीएसपी ने किसानों के सवालों के जवाब दिए और उन्हें भरोसा दिलाया कि उनका भुगतान मिल समय पर करेगा। डीएसपी की बातों से सहमत होकर किसानों ने जाम खोल दिया।

मिल प्रबंधन ने कहा- 23 से पिराई सत्र

किसानों की दूसरी मांग थी कि मिल का पिराई सत्र जल्द शुरू किया जाए। अगर मिल देरी से शुरू हुई तो किसानों को गेहूं की बिजाई में देर हो जाएगी। मिल प्रबंधन ने किसानों को आश्वासन दिया कि 23 नवंबर को पिराई सत्र शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

