सुसाइड:बड़ी रसौर में दो बच्चों की मां ने फंदा लगाकर जान दी, 6 साल पहले हुई थी शादी

नारायणगढ़38 मिनट पहले
प्रेमवती का फाइल फोटो।
  • पति, सास व देवर पर दहेज मौत का केस

गांव बड़ी रसौर में दो बच्चों की मां ने रस्सी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतका के पिता की शिकायत पर कालाअम्ब पुलिस ने पति, सास और देवर के खिलाफ धारा 304बी में केस दर्ज किया है। यह धारा तब लगती है यदि विवाहिता की शादी की 7 साल के भीतर अप्राकृ़तिक मौत हो जाए। परिजन पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव को यमुनानगर के गांव मंगलौर ले गए। जहां मृतका का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

गांव बड़ी रसौर की विवाहिता 25 वर्षीय प्रेमवती ने गुरुवार की शाम अपने कमरे में फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या की है। घटना के समय घर में प्रेमवती की सास, साढ़े तीन साल का बेटा और डेढ़ साल की बेटी थी। पति सोनू राज मिस्त्री का काम करने गया हुआ था। सास ने उसे लटका हुआ देखा तो ग्रामीणों की मदद से अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। शाम करीब पांच बजे घटना की सूचना प्रेमवती के मायके में दी गई। रात करीब 9 बजे मृतका के पिता महेंद्र कुमार रिश्तेदारों के साथ नारायणगढ़ के सामान्य अस्पताल पहुंचे।

पोस्टमार्टम होते ही मायके वालों शव को मंगलौर ले जाने की बात कही। गांव के सरपंच व मौजिज लोगों ने हाथ जोड़कर प्रेमवती का अंतिम संस्कार गांव बड़ी रसौर में ही करने की अपील की, लेकिन मायके वाले राजी नहीं हुए। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में महेंद्र कुमार ने कहा कि प्रेमवती की शादी 6 साल पहले सोनू से की थी। जिसके बाद प्रेमवती को दहेज के लिए परेशान किया जाता था। कई बार डिमांड पूरी करने के बाद भी सास, देवर ओर पति मारपीट करते थे।

