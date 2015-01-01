पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कचड़े का निपटारा:डोर-टू-डोर कूड़ा कलेक्शन का टेंडर नहीं कर रहे नपा अधिकारी

नारायणगढ़/अम्बाला32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डोर-टू-डोर कूड़ा कलेक्शन का टेंडर एक साल पहले नवंबर में हो चुका खत्म
  • 5 माह से फाइल अलग-अलग अधिकारियों को भेजी जा रही

डोर-टू-डोर कूड़ा कलेक्शन का टेंडर एक साल पहले नवंबर में खत्म हो चुका है। दिसंबर 2019 में नगरपालिका के द्वारा नया टेंडर तो लगाया लेकिन एक साल बाद भी इस टेंडर को खोला नहीं गया। पिछले करीब 5 महीनों से टेंडर फाइल जिला अधिकारियों के टेबलों के चक्कर लगा रही है।

अधिकारियों की पुराने ठेकेदार पर मेहरबानी के चलते नए ठेकेदार को काम नहीं मिल रहा है। वर्ष 2018-19 में नगर पालिका ने शहर की सफाई का ठेका बालाजी मैन पॅावर एजेंसी को लगभग 14 लाख रुपए महीना में दिया था।

ठेका नंवबर 2019 में खत्म हो गया लेकिन इसके बाद किसी भी दूसरे ठेकेदार को काम नहीं दिया गया। दिसंबर 2019 में पुन: टेंडर लगाया गया था। सफाई का ठेका लेने के लिए 8 एजेंसियों ने टेंडर भरा था। कारण बताए बिना ही आज तक टेंडर को खोला नहीं गया।

नपा अधिकारी बालाजी मैन पॉवर को ही दो-दो महीने का एक्सटेंशन देते रहे हैं। मार्च में लॉकडाउन लग गया तो अधिकारी बार-बार एक्सटेंशन देते रहे।

5 महीने पहले एप्रूवल के लिए फाइल जिला निगम कमिश्रर को भेजी गई थी। कमिश्रर ने फाइल एक्सईएन को भेज दी थी। इसके बाद टेंडर फाईल कभी अंबाला तो कभी नारायणगढ़ के चक्कर लगा रही है। वहीं पार्षदों का आरोप है कि नियमों हवाला देकर मामले को लटकाने और पुराने ठेकेदार को लाभ पहुंचाने का खेल खेला जा रहा है।

5 महीने में 4 अधिकारी नहीं कर सके हस्ताक्षर | जिला निगम कमिश्रर ने 5 महीने पहले फाइल एक्सईएन रमन जागलान को मार्क की थी। इसके बाद इस फाइल पर सचिव नगरपालिका, एमई अम्बाला और सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर अम्बाला के हस्ताक्षर होने थे लेकिन नहीं हो सके। आज भी फाइल एमई अम्बाला के पास है।

बिजली और पार्कों के रख-रखाव समेत 70 टेंडर पेंडिंग
बजट होने के बावजूद नगर पालिका के अधिकारी शहर के विकास में रोड़ा अटका रहे हैं। पिछले एक साल में सीएम की घोषणा के अलावा कोई नया टेंडर नहीं लगाया गया। पूर्व प्रधान जगदीप कौर व वार्ड 15 की पार्षद प्रीतपाल कौर के मुताबिक गालियों, नालियों के 70 टेंडर पेडिंग पड़े हैं। स्ट्रीट लाइटों और पार्को के रख-रखाव के टेंडर भी खत्म हो चुके हैं।

डोर-टू-डोर की फाइल अभी एमई अम्बाला के पास है। जल्द ही फाइल को पूरा कर नारायणगढ़ में भेज दिया जाएगा।
रमन जागलान, एक्सईएन अंबाला, नगर निगम।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें