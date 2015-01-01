पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लोक अदालत:मनमुटाव के चलते अलग हुए दो दंपतियाें को मिलाया

नारायणगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन न्यायाधीशों की अदालत ने कुल 51 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया

तहसील स्तरीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन शनिवार काे विद्वान न्यायाधीश संतोष बघेल के मार्गदर्शन में संपन्न हुआ। इसमें आपसी मनमुटाव के कारण अलग रह रहे दो दंपतियों को वापस मिलाया। कुल 51 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया। व्यवहार न्यायाधीश वर्ग-1 के संतोष बघेल की अदालत में 21, व्यवहार न्यायाधीश वर्ग-2 के ललितकुमार मईड़ा की अदालत में 07 एवं अतिरिक्त व्यवहार न्यायाधीश वर्ग-1 साजिद मोहम्मद की खंडपीठ में 21 मुकदमों का सहमति के आधार पर निपटारा करवाया।

लोक अदालत में अतिरिक्त व्यवहार न्यायाधीश वर्ग 1 की अदालत में चल रहे दो अलग-अलग मुकदमों में रेखाबाई का पति मुकेश जाटव तथा पूजा का पति जसवंत मेघवाल के साथ मनमुटाव को लेकर प्रकरण विचाराधीन था। दोनों पक्षों के अभिभाषक एवं सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा दोनों दंपतियों को अलग-अलग होने के बाद आने वाली परेशानियों को लेकर समझाया तो पुनः साथ-साथ जीवन गुजारने के लिए सहमत किया। अदालत में दोनों दंपती पुनः एक-दूसरे को पुष्पमाला पहनाकर आगे की जिंदगी एक साथ निभाने का वचन लेकर निकले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें