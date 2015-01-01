पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:काेराेना से 140वीं माैत, सिटी के 62 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ने दम ताेड़ा, 30 नए पाॅजिटिव आने से अांकड़ा 11,133 पहुंचा

अम्बाला3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना से बुधवार को सिटी के रहने वाले 62 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की माैत हाे गई। यह जिले में 140वीं मौत है। इस मरीज को ऑक्सीजन स्पोर्ट पर रखा हुआ था। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक इस मरीज को कोरोना के अलावा शुगर व हाइपरटेंशन की बीमारी थी। दिसंबर में कोरोना से यह 14वीं मौत है, जबकि नवंबर में कुल 12 मौतें हुई थी। जिलें अब कोरोना से मृत्यु दर 1.24 प्रतिशत है।

बुधवार को कोरोना के 30 नए केस भी सामने आए। जिससे केसों की कुल संख्या 11,133 हो गई है। राहत की बात यह रही कि 61 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज भी किया गया। अब तक कोरोना से 10,677 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और जिले में 316 एक्टिव केस हैं। वहीं, जिले का रिकवरी रेट 95.90 प्रतिशत है। बुधवार को अम्बाला सिटी से 13 मरीज, कैंट से 6, बराड़ा, मुलाना व चाैड़मस्तपुर सीएचसी से 3-3 मरीज मिले। जबकि नारायणगढ़ व शहजादपुर से एक-एक मरीज मिला।

सिटी के बलदेव नगर से 4, नाहन हाउस से 2, आदर्श नगर, कैथ माजरी व सेक्टर-7 से एक-एक मरीज मिला। बीएसएनएल कॉलोनी अम्बाला कैंट से 3, एकता विहार व डिफेंस कॉलोनी से 2-2 मरीज मिले। बैंक रोड, हरमिलाप नगर, नसीब बाग बब्याल से एक-एक मरीज मिला। बराड़ा के बसंतपुरा व सिंघपुरा कॉलोनी से एक-एक मरीज मिला।

