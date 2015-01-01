पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने शुरू की टेस्टिंग:शिक्षण संस्थानों में कोरोना केस आने के बाद पॉलीटेक्निक-आईटीआई से 144 सैंपल लिए

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
कल्पना चावला पाॅलीटेक्निक में काेराेना के सैंपल लेती स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम।

वीरवार काे जिले के शैक्षणिक संस्थानाें (स्कूलाें, काॅलेजाें, आईटीआई व पाॅलीटेक्निक) में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमाें ने काेराेना टेस्ट किए। काॅलेजाें, आईटीआई और निजी व सरकारी स्कूलाें काे बच्चाें की पढ़ाई के लिए खाेला जा चुका है, लेकिन कई शैक्षणिक संस्थानाें में आने वाले बच्चाें व अन्य का न ताे तापमान चेक किया जा रहा, न हाथ सेनिटाइज करवाए जा रहे हैं और न ही बिना मास्क के अंदर आने वालाें काे राेका जा रहा है। काेराेना नियमाें की पालना न हाेने से शैक्षणिक संस्थानाें में काेराेना केस मिलने की संभावना बढ़ गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. बलविंद्र काैर की अगुवाई में कल्पना चावला पाॅलीटेक्निक, सिटी गवर्नमेंट आईटीआई में टेस्टिंग की।

शिक्षा विभाग ने जारी किए निर्देश, सभी नियम स्कूलाें में लागू करवाएं

शिक्षा विभाग ने स्कूलाें काे जारी निर्देशाें में कहा है कि पिछले 2 दिन से प्रदेशभर में कई स्कूलों में अध्यापक और विद्यार्थी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ रहे हैं, जबकि स्कूल में आने से पहले सभी के तापमान को जांचने का जरूरी प्रावधान किया गया है। इसके लिए आवश्यक उपकरण की खरीद के लिए राशि भी दी गई है और प्रोटोकाल के तहत सामान्य से अधिक तापमान वाले विद्यार्थी, अध्यापक व गैर-शैक्षणिक कर्मी का स्कूल में प्रवेश वर्जित है। इसकी सूचना स्वास्थ्य विभाग को भी दी जानी है। साथ ही विभाग द्वारा बनाए गए सक्षम समीक्षा पोर्टल पर भी भरी जानी है।

निर्देशाें में कहा गया है कि अधिकारियाें के संज्ञान में लाया गया है कि कई जगहाें पर इन दिशा निर्देशों की पालना नहीं हो रही है। विभाग ने स्पष्ट किया है कि अपने क्षेत्राधिकार के स्कूलों में इसे अनिवार्य रूप से लागू करवाएं। व्यापक मोनिटरिंग करें और समुचित डेटा (सामान्य से अधिक तापमान वाले विद्यार्थी अध्यापक और अन्य कर्मी) स्वास्थ्य विभाग एवं निदेशालय को उपलब्ध करवाएं।

आईटीआई खुलने के उपरांत ट्रेनीज ने स्किल ट्रेनिंग करने के लिए आईटीआई में आना शुरू कर दिया है। इसी कड़ी में गवर्नमेंट आईटीआई सिटी में सिविल अस्पताल से डॉ. कौशल की टीम ने 60 अधिकारियाें व कर्मचारियों का काेराेना टेस्ट किया। जिनकी रिपोर्ट 1-2 दिन में मिलेगी। प्रिंसिपल भूपेंद्र सिंह सांगवान ने बताया कि संस्थान खोलने बारे कौशल विकास एवं औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण विभाग हरियाणा द्वारा जारी की गई हिदायतों के अनुसार स्टाफ सदस्यों का टेस्ट करवाना आवश्यक है। संस्थान में आ रहे ट्रेनीज के भी टेस्ट करवाए जाएंगे।

जिले में अभी किसी भी स्कूल से काेई काेराेना केस मिलने की रिपाेर्ट विभाग के पास नहीं आई है। सभी स्कूल प्रिंसिपल व इंचार्ज काे सख्त निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि एसओपी की पालना की जाए। अगर काेई स्कूल सरकार की हिदायताें के अनुसार एसओपी की पालना नहीं करता ताे उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सभी स्कूलाें में बच्चे अभिभावकाें की अनुमति लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं। सुरेश कुमार, डीईओ, अम्बाला।

