पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना संकट:17 नए केस, 29 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद मिली छुट्‌टी

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

वीरवार को कोरोना संक्रमित 17 मरीज मिलने से आंकड़ा 8920 पहुंच गया। अम्बाला कैंट से 5, सिटी व शहजादपुर से 4-4, नारायणगढ़ से 3 व बराड़ा से एक मरीज मिला। वहीं, जिले से 29 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद छुट्‌टी दे दी गई। जिले का रिकवरी रेट अब 97.01 प्रतिशत है और एक्टिव मरीज 155 हैं। कोरोना के केस डबल होने की दर अब 233 दिन है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक अभी तक जिले में 1,13,539 मरीजों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं और 85,379 लोगों के सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर मशीन से व 28,160 लोगों के टेस्ट एंटीजन टेस्टिंग किट से लिए गए हैं। कोरोना केस बढ़ने पर सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. कुलदीप सिंह ने कहा कि अब लोग मास्क लगाने, हाथों को बार-बार सेनिटाइज करने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं, जाेकि खतरनाक हाे सकती है। जबकि यह स्पष्ट है कि कोरोना की दूसरी लहर और घातक हो सकती है। सर्दी में मामले बढ़ सकते हैं।

इन इलाकों से मिले पाॅजिटिव मरीज
सिटी के सेठी एंक्लेव, खतरवाड़ा, मॉडल टाउन से एक-एक मरीज मिला। कैंट के पल्लेदार मोहल्ला, राय मार्केट, गोबिंद नगर, एकता विहार व राय मार्केट से एक-एक मरीज मिला। शहजादपुर के सलोला से 2, अंबली, डेहर से एक-एक मरीज मिला। नारायणगढ़ के वार्ड 11 व 12 से एक-एक और पिलखनी व बराड़ा के तंदवाल से भी एक-एक मरीज मिला।

अस्पतालों में अब 38 मरीज, 117 होम आइसोलेट
अस्पतालों में अब 38 मरीज एडमिट हैं, जबकि 117 होम आइसोलेट हैं। होम आइसोलेशन के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. राजेंद्र राय के मुताबिक अभी तक 6501 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट किया जा चुका है। इनमें से 6382 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन पूरा कर चुके हैं। इस दौरान 211 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन से अस्पतालों में रेफर किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें