कोविज-19:कोरोना के 28 मरीज मिले, अब 146 एक्टिव केस

अम्बाला15 मिनट पहले
रानीबाग, रेलवे विहार से एक-एक मरीज मिला।

मंगलवार को जिले से 28 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले। कुल आंकड़ा 9040 पहुंच गया है। 29 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अब एक्टिव मरीज 146 हैं। रिकवरी रेट 97.13 प्रतिशत हो गया है। 14 मरीज अम्बाला सिटी, कैंट से 5, चौड़मस्तपुर सीएचसी एरिया में 4, नारायणगढ़ से 2, बराड़ा, शहजादपुर व मुलाना से एक-एक मरीज मिला। सिटी के सेक्टर-9 से 4 मरीज मिले, जबकि सेक्टर-8, जंडली व इंद्रपुरी से 2-2 मरीज मिले।

बादशाही बाग, हिसार रोड़, न्यू शिवालिक कॉलोनी, पम्मी चौक, नया गांव, रंजीत नगर, काजीवाड़ा, प्रेम नगर से एक-एक मरीज मिला। इसी प्रकार कैंट के रानीबाग, रेलवे विहार से एक-एक मरीज मिला। नारायणगढ़ के वार्ड 3 व नवीन कॉलोनी से एक-एक, मुलाना सीएचसी के तेपला व शहजादपुर के धनाना से एक-एक मरीज मिला।

नियमों का पालन न किया तो बंद होंगे व्यावसायिक व शिक्षण संस्थान

त्योहारी सीजन में बाजारों में बढ़ती भीड़ के चलते काेराेना फैलने का खतरा बढ़ गया है। इसलिए डिस्ट्रिक्ट मजिस्ट्रेट-कम-डीसी अशोक कुमार शर्मा ने अादेश दिए हैं कि अगर किसी व्यावसायिक या शिक्षण संस्थान में मास्क न पहनने, सामाजिक दूरी बनाने में कोताही बरती गई तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। यहां तक कि शिक्षण और व्यावसायिक संस्थान को बंद भी किया जा सकता है। एसपी, नगर निगम कमिश्नर और सभी सब-डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट एवं हादसा कमांडर इन दिशा-निर्देशों को सख्ती से लागू करेंगे।

