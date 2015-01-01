पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर खतरनाक हो रहा कोरोना:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में 3 मौत - 55 पॉजिटिव, लोग ऐसे ही लापरवाही बरतेंगे तो सबके लिए खतरा

अम्बाला सिटी31 मिनट पहले
अम्बाला | कैंट की मंडे मार्केट भारी भीड़ रही। इस दौरान ज्यादातर लोगों ने मास्क तो पहन रखे थे लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग कहीं नहीं दिखी।

24 घंटे के दौरान कोरोना से जिले में दो महिलाओं समेत तीन की मौत हो गई। सोमवार को सिटी के रहने वाले 68 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत हीलिंग टच अस्पताल में हुई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक इस व्यक्ति को ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी भी थी। उन्हें ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रखा हुआ था। दूसरी मौत सिटी सिविल अस्पताल में 70 साल की महिला की हुई।

मरीज को शुगर थी और सांस लेने में तकलीफ के चलते ऑक्सीजन पर रखा हुआ था। जबकि तीसरी मौत रविवार देर रात सिटी के सिविल अस्पताल में रायवाली की रहने वाली 57 साल की महिला की हुई। इस महिला को कोरोना के साथ हाइपरटेंशन की बीमारी थी और बाइपेप पर रखा था। इन तीन मौतों के बाद जिले में कोरोना से हो रही मौत का आंकड़ा 122 हो गया है। कोरोना से मृत्यु दर अब 1.21 प्रतिशत हो गया है।

चिंता की बात है कि सरकारी अफसरों के घर तक संक्रमण पहुंच गया है। एक बड़े अधिकारी की पत्नी व बेटी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। एक सीनियर एडवोकेट भी संक्रमित मिले हैं।

सोमवार को कोरोना संक्रमण के 55 नए केस भी सामने आए। जिसके बाद अब जिले में कोरोना केसों का आंकड़ा 9,997 हो गया है। जो नए संक्रमित मिले हैं, उनमें सबसे ज्यादा 29 मरीज कैंट से मिले हैं। अम्बाला सिटी से 12, चौड़ मस्तपुर सीएचसी के एरिया में 8, नारायणगढ़ व शहजादपुर में 2-2 व मुलाना में एक मरीज मिला। अब जिले में कोरोना केसों के डबल होने की दर 100 दिन है। वहीं, 52 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज भी कर दिया गया। जिले में अब एक्टिव मरीज 417 हैं और इलाज की दर 94.61 प्रतिशत है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह के मुताबिक अभी तक जिले में 1,32,043 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें से 98,630 लोगों के सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से जबकि 33,413 लोगों के सैंपल एंटीजन टेस्टिंग किट से लिए गए हैं। प्रति दस लाख की आबादी पर 1,17,059 लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं।

इन इलाकों से मिले कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज :

सिटी के सेक्टर-9, नाहर कॉलोनी, प्रीत कॉलोनी, मॉडल टाउन, रतनगढ़, सेक्टर-10, जंडली से एक-एक व सावन विहार से 2 मरीज मिले। वहीं, कैंट में महेश नगर, राणा कांप्लेक्स, गोबिंद नगर, सदर बाजार से 2-2 मरीज मिले। वशिष्ठ नगर, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी, लाल कुर्ती से एक-एक मरीज मिला। नारायणगढ़ में हुडा से एक मरीज, कोड़वा खुर्द से एक मरीज मिला।

