पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • 40 Days Have Passed, Some Shopkeepers Are Putting The Tag Of Best Before Sweets, The Rules Are Not Clear To Many

जागरूकता की कमी:40 दिन बीते, कुछ दुकानदार ही लगा रहे मिठाई पर बेस्ट बिफोर के टैग, कइयों को नियम स्पष्ट नहीं

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिटी की मिठाई पर लगी एक्सपायरी डेट देखते लोग।
  • जिस विभाग का निगरानी का जिम्मा उसके अधिकारी बाेले- अभी जागरूक कर रहे, फिर कार्रवाई

एक अक्टूबर से सरकार ने मिठाई बेचने वालाें के लिए मिठाइयाें की ट्रे पर ‘बेस्ट बिफोर टैग’ लगाना अनिवार्य किया था। इसका मकसद पुरानी व बासी हाे चुकी मिठाई की बिक्री पर राेक लगाना था। मगर, जिले में मुख्य बाजारों में मिठाई की दुकानाें के बड़े संचालक ही इस नियम की पालना कर रहे हैं। जिले में करीब 300 मिठाई की दुकानें हैं, इनमें से 50 फीसदी दुकान संचालकाें ने मिठाई की ट्रे पर बेस्ट बिफाेर टैग अब तक लगाने शुरू नहीं किए हैं।

सीजन है और करवाचौथ से मिठाइयों की बिक्री में उछाल आया है, जोकि भैयादूज तक रहेगा। कई दुकानदारों का मानना है कि विभाग के नियम भी स्पष्ट नहीं हैं। इस वजह से भी असमंजस की स्थिति है। कैंट के सदर क्षेत्र के अलावा सिटी में जगाधरी गेट, बलदेव नगर, मॉडल टाउन में मिठाई की बड़ी दुकानों में “बेस्ट बिफोर यूज टैग’ मिठाइयों पर लगे मिले। शोकेस में रखी गई अलग-अलग मिठाइयों पर यह टैग उसकी एक्सपायरी डेट के हिसाब से लिखकर छोटे बोर्ड लगाए गए हैं।

वहीं, कैंट में महेशनगर, बब्याल, प्रभु प्रेम पुरम, बीडी फ्लोर मिल क्षेत्र व सिटी में जंडली, मानव चौक, नारायणगढ़ रोड, रेलवे रोड आदि बाजारों में कई मिठाई की दुकानाें पर मिठाई की ट्रे पर बेस्ट बिफोर टैग अब तक नहीं लगाए हैं। ऐसे में इनकी चेकिंग भी नहीं की जा रही।

संचालक बोले- कम बना रहे मिठाइयां

मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर यूज के टैग लगाने वाले दुकान संचालकाें ने बताया कि जिन मिठाइयों की मियाद एक से चार दिन तक है, वह अब कम मात्रा में बनाई जा रही है। यदि मिठाई खत्म हो जाती है तो उसे और बनाया जा रहा है। पुरानी मिठाइयों का प्रयोग नहीं किया जा रहा है।

यह तय किए गए थे नियम

फूड सेफ्टी स्टैंडर्ड अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने एक अक्टूबर से मिठाई विक्रेताओं के लिए हर मिठाई पर “बेस्ट बिफोर टैग’ लगाना अनिवार्य किया था। एक दिन से लेकर 30 दिन के भीतर इस्तेमाल होने वाली अलग-अलग मिठाइयों की सूची भी जारी की गई थी।

त्याेहार के सीजन में विभाग द्वारा मिठाई की दुकानों से मिठाइयों के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। बेस्ट बिफोर टैग नहीं लगाने वाले हलवाइयों के अभी चालान नहीं किए जा रहे। उन्हें नियमों की जानकारी देकर जागरूक किया जा रहा है। सुभाष चंद्र, जोन ऑफिसर, फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें