अपराध:चोरी की बाइक समेत गिरफ्तार आरोपियों से 5 बाइक बरामद

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
सिटी में चोरी की बाइक सहित गिरफ्तार आराेपी।

हरि पैलेस के पास चोरी की बाइक के साथ पकड़े गए 2 आरोपियाें से पुलिस के एंटी व्हीकल थेफ्ट सेल ने 5 और बाइक बरामद की हैं। पुलिस ने आरोपी कैंट डिफेंस कॉलोनी सेक्टर-सी के तुषार उर्फ तन्नू व मुलाना के अलीपुर निवासी मयंक काे चोरी के एक अन्य मामले में एक दिन के रिमांड पर लिया था। इस दाैरान आरोपियों ने 5 वारदात कबूली।

पुलिस के मुताबिक आरोपियों ने पूछताछ के दौरान माना कि जिस बाइक पर वे घूम रहे थे, वह पंचकूला से चोरी की थी। इसके अलावा आरोपियों से जो बाइक बरामद हुई हैं उनमें सौंडा के शुभम की 29 अगस्त को एसडीएम कार्यालय की पार्किंग से चुराई बाइक, 27 फरवरी को निकलसन रोड से चुराई बाइक, डिफेंस कॉलोनी से चुराई बाइक व यमुनानगर के सढाेरा से चुराई बाइक शामिल हैं। एंटी व्हीक्ल थेफ्ट सेल के इंचार्ज सतनारायण के मुताबिक अभी इस मामले में जांच जारी है। आपराधिक प्रवृति के लोगों व चोरी हुए वाहनों के बारे में लोग उनके मोबाइल नंबर 83079-00007 पर सूचना दें। नाम गुप्त रखा जाएगा। सूचना सही मिलने पर इनाम भी दिया जाएगा।

सीटीयू बस चालक की बाइक बस स्टैंड से चोरी
नग्गल क्षेत्र के गांव हुमायूंपुर के मनप्रीत सिंह की बाइक अम्बाला कैंट बस स्टैंड से चोरी हो गई। पड़ाव पुलिस को दी शिकायत में मनप्रीत ने बताया कि वह चंडीगढ़ ट्रांसपोर्ट अंडरटेकिंग (सीटीयू) में चालक हैं। मंगलवार को ड्यूटी जाने के लिए स्पलेंडर बाइक पर कैंट बस स्टैंड पर आए थे। बाइक को शिव मन्दिर के सामने खड़ा किया। जब ड्यूटी से वापस लौटे तो बाइक गायब थी। उल्लेखनीय है कि यहां से पहले भी चालक की बाइक चोरी हो चुकी है।

