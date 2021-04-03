पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूलों में फिर पहुंचा कोरोना:प्राइवेट के 5 बच्चे व सरकारी स्कूल की अध्यापिका संक्रमित

अम्बाला
कोरोना स्कूलों तक फिर पहुंच गया है। 1 फरवरी से स्कूलों में छठी से 8वीं तक की कक्षाएं शुरू हुई। इसके लिए बच्चों की मेडिकल जांच अनिवार्य की गई थी। इस दौरान अम्बाला सिटी सिविल में लिए गए सैंपलों में से 5 बच्चे कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। ये बच्चे प्राइवेट स्कूलों के हैं। वहीं सरकारी स्कूल की एक अध्यापिका भी पॉजिटिव मिली है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सभी को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया है। विभाग स्कूलों को भी अलर्ट करेगा ताकि वहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क व सेनिटाइजेशन पर जोर दिया जाए।

सरकार ने 1 फरवरी से स्कूलों में छठी से आठवीं कक्षा तक के बच्चों को बुलाने की अनुमति दी थी। साथ ही शर्त लगाई थी कि बच्चों की सामान्य जांच होगी। इसलिए बच्चे अस्पताल में टेस्ट कराने पहुंच रहे हैं। पहले कैंट सिविल अस्पताल में केवल बच्चों के लक्षण पूछकर ही उन्हें मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट दिए जा रहे थे, जबकि सिटी में बच्चों के आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट हो रहे थे। अब सीएमओ डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह ने स्पष्ट कह दिया है कि बिना कोरोना टेस्ट के किसी भी बच्चे को मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट जारी नहीं होगा।

नन्यौला स्कूल में पढ़ातीं हैं अध्यापिका

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार सेक्टर 8 की अध्यापिका नन्यौला स्कूल में अध्यापिका हैं, जिनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इससे पहले उनके पति भी पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। वह भी सरकारी स्कूल में अध्यापक हैं। इसके अलावा जो बच्चे पॉजीटिव मिले हैं, उनमें सेक्टर-8 के दो, सेक्टर-9, मोती नगर और खेड़की मानकपुर गांव से एक-एक बच्चा शामिल है।

अभी तक 986 के टेस्ट

स्वास्थ्य विभाग वीरवार तक 986 बच्चों के कोरोना टेस्ट कर चुका है। 650 स्कूली बच्चों तक कोई भी बच्चा पॉजिटिव नहीं आया था। अब दो दिन के टेस्ट में बच्चे पॉजिटिव आने के बाद विभाग अलर्ट हो गया है। सीएमओ के मुताबिक जिले में अभी तक 2,11,229 लोगों के कोविड सैंपल हो चुके हैं। जिनमें से 11,863 केस पॉजिटिव मिले। इनमें से 11,669 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। 146 मौत हुई है। अब 48 एक्टिव केस हैं। कोरोना टीकाकरण चल रहा है। वीरवार को 40 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का टीकाकरण हुआ। अब तक 6,949 कर्मियों को टीकाकरण हो चुका है।

