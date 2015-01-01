पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिना हरियाणा टैक्स भरे सवारियां ढाे रही यूपी की बस का 51 हजार का चालान

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
कालका चाैक के पास यूपी की बस का चालान करता पुलिस कर्मी।

राेडवेज ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज और आरटीए की संयुक्त टीम ने यूपी नंबर की एक बस का हरियाणा टैक्स न भरा हाेने पर 51 हजार रुपए का चालान काटा। बस में अवैध रूप से सवारियां ढाेई जा रही थी। बस काे इंपाउंड कर बलदेव नगर थाना में ले जाया गया। राेडवेज ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज रामफल शर्मा ने बताया कि यूपी नंबर की एक डबल स्टाेरी बस में अवैध रूप से सवारियां ढाेई जा रही थी।

चालक ने हरियाणा में प्रवेश हाेने के लिए भरा जाने वाला टैक्स नहीं भरा था। जब बस की सिटी कालका चाैक पर चेकिंग की ताे इसका पता चला। राेडवेज ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज ने बताया कि हरियाणा टैक्स भरने के लिए ऑफिस खाेले गए हैं। ऑनलाइन भी टैक्स भरा जा सकता है। मगर कई बस चालक बिना दस्तावेज पूरे किए सरकार काे चूना लगा रहे हैं। ऐसे वाहनाें पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। राेडवेज और आरटीए का संयुक्त चेकिंग अभियान कई दिन से जारी है।

परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए साेमवार से करें 8901235386 पर संपर्क

परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के संबंध में हेल्पलाइन नंबर 8901235386 तैयार कर लिया गया है। सोमवार से यह नंबर क्रियान्वित हो जाएगा। इस नंबर से लोग परिवार पहचान पत्र के बारे में कोई भी जानकारी ले सकते हैं। एडीसी प्रीति ने बताया कि इस कार्य के लिए कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है। कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर के ऑपरेटर या अन्य को परिवार पहचान पत्र से संबंधित या इस हेल्पलाइन संबंधी यदि कोई जानकारी चाहिए तो वे जिला प्रबंधक से संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

एडीसी ने कहा कि लोग परिवार पहचान पत्र (पीपीपी) में कोई अपडेट व नया परिवार पहचान पत्र (पीपीपी) अपने नजदीकी सीएससी में जाकर नि:शुल्क बनवाएं। आईडी बनाने एवं अपडेशन उपरांत जो फार्म दिया जाता है उस पर अपने हस्ताक्षर अवश्य करें व सीएससी, वीएलई को प्रस्तुत करें।

