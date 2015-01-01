पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोग नहीं बरत रहे सतर्कता:दिवाली से एक दिन पहले 55 कोरोना केस, इस महीने में पहली बार आंकड़ा 50 के पार

अम्बाला41 मिनट पहले
कैंट के हलवाई बाजार में बिना मास्क पहने खरीदारी करते लाेग।

दीपावली से एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 55 पॉजिटिव आए। इस महीने में पहली बार एक दिन में कोरोना पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 50 पार होने से स्वास्थ्य विभाग की चिंता बढ़ गई है। सीएमओ डॉ. कुलदीप ने अमेरिका में दूसरे चरण की कोरोना लहर का उदाहरण देते हुए लोगों को इससे बचने के लिए चार पिलर पर कायम रहने के लिए कहा है। मास्क, सेनेटाइजेशन, 6 फुट की दूरी के साथ साथ अब भीड़ से भी दूरी ही कोरोना से बचा सकती है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सर्दी के मौसम में कोरोना मामलों में वृद्धि होने की आशंका जताई है। इसलिए लोगों को जागरूक करने, टेस्टिंग में वृद्धि करने और मास्क न पहनने वालों के खिलाफ चालान ड्राइव में तेजी लाई जाएगी। सीएमओ ने बताया कि बताया कि शुक्रवार को 25 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। अब तक कोरोना की चपेट में आए मरीजों की संख्या 9,387 हो गई है। इनमें से 9, 078 ठीक हुए। 116 मौत हुई हैं। अब 194 एक्टिव केस हैं। शुक्रवार को सिटी में सबसे ज्यादा 19 केस आए हैं। विकास विहार, सेक्टर 9, बलदेव नगर, जलबेहड़ा रोड, जग्गी गार्डन, खतौली, माडल टाउन, पुलिस लाइन में 1-1 कोरोना मरीज मिले।

सेक्टर 10 में तीन, आसा सिंह गार्डन में दो मरीज मिले। कैंट की डिफेंस कॉलोनी, चंद्रपुरी में तीन-तीन, पूजा विहार में दो मरीज मिले हैं। रामकिशन कालोनी, महेश नगर, गुरु नानक नगर, कृष्ण नगर, टैगोर नगर, शिव प्रताप नगर में एक एक मरीज मिला है। बराड़ा के विकास विहार में दो, नारायणगढ़ के वार्ड दो में दो वार्ड एक में एक मरीज पॉजिटिव मिला है। सीएमओ ने व्यापारिक संस्थानों को चेतावनी दी कि अगर कोई दुकानदार कोरोना के नियमों की बार बार उल्लंघना करेगा तो उसके बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। संस्थान को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

करवा चौथ के पास बढ़नी शुरू हुई मरीजों की संख्या
अक्टूबर के आखिरी सप्ताह में पॉजिटिव मिलने की दर 2 फीसदी रह गई थी। यानी 100 सैंपल में से 2 ही पॉजिटिव मिल रहे थे। फिर करवा चौथ को लेकर बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ी और आंकड़ा चढ़ने लगा। दीपावली के आसपास यह दर करीब 6 फीसदी पहुंच गई। वीरवार को करीब 900 सैंपल लिए थे, जिनमें से 55 पॉजिटिव मिले। बुधवार को लिए गए एक हजार सैंपलों में से 45 पॉजिटिव मिले थे।

