कोविड-19:57 नए कोरोना केस मिले, मास्क न पहनने पर और सख्ती करेगी पुलिस

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
अम्बाला सिटी | कपड़ा मार्केट में बिना मास्क जा रहे व्यक्ति काे राेकतीं महिला थाना प्रभारी सुनीता ढाका।

शनिवार को कोरोना के 57 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही अब जिले में कोरोना केसों का आंकड़ा 9885 हो गया है। कोरोना के बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग व पुलिस ने बिना मास्क के घूम रहे लोगों के खूब चालान काटे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने सेक्टर-7 मार्केट में 25 से ज्यादा चालान काटे। विभाग के मुताबिक चालान काटने की ड्राइव रविवार को भी चलाई जाएगी। बढ़ते कोरोना केसों के बीच अब जिले में कोरोना केसों के डबल होने की दर 125 दिन है। जबकि एक्टिव केस 410 हो गए हैं।

शनिवार को जो कोरोना केस मिले हैं उनमें से कैंट में 19 मरीज, सिटी में 16 मरीज, चौड़मस्तपुर में 12 मरीज, शहजादपुर में 3, मुलाना में 2, बराड़ा में 4 व नारायणगढ़ में एक मरीज मिला। राहत की बात यह रही कि 35 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज भी कर दिया गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक अब जिले का रिकवरी रेट 94.65 प्रतिशत है। हालांकि, कुछ दिनों पहले तक यह 97.30 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गया था। जो लगभग एक माह तक प्रदेश में अव्वल बना रहा था। सिविल सर्जन कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया कि अभी तक जिले में 1,29,412 कोरोना टेस्ट किए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 96,488 टेस्ट आरटीपीसीआर से व 32,924 टेस्ट एंजीटन टेस्टिंग किट से लिए गए हैं।

इन इलाकों में मिले संक्रमित
सिटी के रामनगर से 4 मरीज मिले। इसी प्रकार सेक्टर-10, सेक्टर-1, दुर्गा नगर, जंडली, ओल्ड पोस्ट ऑफिस रोड, कौलां, काजीवाड़ा, आशा सिंह गार्डन, न्यू बस्ती से एक-एक मरीज मिला। कैट में नन्हेड़ा व रामनगर से 3-3 मरीज, दयाल बाग से 2, तोपखाना, रंगिया मंडी, दयाल बाग, अजीत नगर, पंजाबी मोहल्ला, पंजोखरा, डिफेंस कॉलोनी, वशिष्ठ नगर, रेलवे कॉलोनी, पालम विहार, एकता विहार, कबीर नगर, कालीबाड़ी मंदिर के पास से एक-एक मरीज मिला। बीहटा से 2 मरीज, बस्सी कलां से एक मरीज, पंजोखरा से एक मरीज मिला।

