पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:सिटी सिविल अस्पताल में 5 दिन से भर्ती 58 साल की महिला की काेराेना से माैत

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 39 नए पॉजिटिव मिलने से आंकड़ा 9254 पहुंचा, 41 ठीक होकर डिस्चार्ज हुए
  • बढ़ रहे केस, मुख्य सचिव ने कोरोना टेस्टिंग बढ़ाने के दिए आदेश

सिटी सिविल अस्पताल में 5 दिन से भर्ती 58 साल की महिला की कोरोना से माैत हाे गई। महिला जग्गी गार्डन में रही थी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक महिला मूल रूप से यमुनानगर की रहने वाली थी और कोरोना के साथ हाइपरटेंशन की बीमारी से पीड़ित थी। अंतिम संस्कार दोपहर बाद अम्बाला में ही किया गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग इस मौत को यमुनानगर के खाते में गिन रहा है।

वहीं, दोबारा से बढ़ रहे कोरोना केसों के बीच मंगलवार को प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों से वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में टेस्टिंग बढ़ाने के आदेश दिए। साथ ही एंटीजन टेस्टिंग में निगेटिव आने वालों के आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट करने के भी आदेश दिए। मंगलवार को जिले में 39 कोरोना केस मिले। 25 दिन तक कोरोना 30 से नीचे रहने के बाद लगातार 3 दिन में इतने केस मिल रहे हैं। अब जिले में कोरोना पाॅजिटिव का आंकड़ा 9254 हो गया है।

कैंट से सबसे ज्यादा 17 केस, सिटी से 9 मरीज, शहजादपुर व नारायणगढ़ से 4-4 मरीज, चौड़मस्तपुर से 3, बराड़ा, मुलाना से एक-एक मरीज मिला। 41 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद छुट्‌टी दे दी गई। सिविल सर्जन के मुताबिक अभी तक जिले में 1,19,934 मरीजों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 88,594 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से लिए गए जबकि शेष एंटीजन टेस्टिंग किट से लिए गए हैं। कैंट के हाउसिंग बोर्ड से मंगलवार को 4 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। वहीं, रेस कोर्स से 2, डिफेंस काॅलोनी से 2, एयरफोर्स स्टेशन, गोबिंद नगर से एक-एक मरीज मिला। सिटी के काजीवाड़ा, प्रीत कॉलोनी व जग्गी गार्डन से एक-एक मरीज मिला। नारायणगढ़ के वार्ड 6 व वार्ड 3 से 1-1 मरीज अाैर शहजादपुर के कुराली से भी एक मरीज मिला।

142 एक्टिव मरीज, 105 होम आइसोलेट

जिले में अब 142 एक्टिव मरीज हैं और इनमें से 105 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। मंगलवार को मिले 39 संक्रमितों में से 37 को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है, जबकि 37 मरीज ही अब अस्पतालों में हैं। होम आइसोलेशन के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. राजेंद्र राय के मुताबिक अभी तक 6810 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है और इनमें से 6705 अपना होम आइसोलेशन पीरियड पूरा कर चुके हैं। होम आइसोलेशन के दौरान 234 मरीजों को अस्पतालों में रेफर किया गया है।

पत्नी पर हमला करने वाला पति निकला कोरोना पॉजिटिव, करनाल जेल ने रखने से मना किया

गांव टुंडला में पत्नी पूनम पर चाकू से हमला करने वाला आरोपी पति सतपाल सिंह कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया है। पंजोखरा थाना पुलिस आराेपी को एक रात थाने में रख चुकी है और मंगलवार को कोर्ट में भी पेश कर चुकी है। पुलिस ने कोर्ट में पेश करने से पहले जब आरोपी का कोविड-19 टेस्ट कराया तो वह पॉजिटिव आया। पंजोखरा पुलिस आरोपी को अम्बाला से करनाल की जेल में लेकर पहुंची, जहां जेल प्रशासन ने आराेपी काे रखने से मना कर दिया। पंजोखरा थाना प्रभारी मदन लाल ने बताया कि पुलिस मुलाजिमों को कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक एहतियात बरतने के लिए बोला गया है।

बाकी आला अफसरों को मामले की स्थिति स्पष्ट कर दी गई है। जैसै आदेश होंगे, उसके मुताबिक आगामी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बता दें कि पुलिस ने आरोपी सतपाल सिंह और सतपाल के पिता लाभ सिंह को सोमवार को पकड़ा था। दोनों आरोपियों पर पूनम ने चाकू से हमला करने का आरोप लगाया था, जिसके आधार पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों को पकड़ा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें