फ्रॉड:ग्रीस भेजने के नाम पर 6 लाख की धोखाधड़ी, पीड़ित सनप्रीत बाेले- मुझे तीसरी स्टेज का लंग कैंसर, पैसे की सख्त जरूरत

अम्बाला23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

दोस्त के माध्यम से संपर्क में आए एजेंट ने विदेश भेजने के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी कर 6 लाख रुपए हड़प लिए। सिटी पुलिस ने जालंधर के एजेंट जसबीर सिंह उर्फ शैरी व सतविंद्र सिंह के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी व इमीग्रेशन एक्ट में केस दर्ज किया है। सिटी में हरियाणा मोटर मार्केट में रहने वाले व मूल रूप से यमुनानगर के सनप्रीत सिंह ने एसपी को शिकायत दी थी।

सनप्रीत के मुताबिक जसबीर सिंह उर्फ शैरी उसके दोस्त का दोस्त है। जिसने 1 अप्रैल 2019 को फोन पर कहा था कि अगर उसे बाहर जाना है तो उसका मामा वीजा लगवाने का काम करता है। उसने आराेपी काे बताया था कि वह 6 लाख रुपए तक ही खर्च सकता है। जसबीर ने 2 अप्रैल को अपने मामा सतविंद्र से बात कराई। अगले दिन वाट्सएप पर उसके पासपोर्ट की स्कैन कॉपी मंगवाई। 4 अप्रैल को उसे वीजा की स्कैन कॉपी भी भेज दी गई। वीजा लगने की एवज में सनप्रीत ने 1.36 लाख रुपए आराेपी के बैंक खाते में भेजे।

आरोपियों ने 5 अप्रैल को अरमेनिया की एयर टिकट भी भिजवा दी और 25 अप्रैल की फ्लाइट बताई गई। आरोपी ने बताया कि 10 दिन अरमेनिया में उसके पास रहना होगा और उसके बाद उसे ग्रीस भेज देंगे। सतविंद्र ने कहा कि जब वह अरमेनिया आएगा तो 1.80 लाख रुपए डॉलर में कनवर्ट करवाकर लेकर आए। 26 अप्रैल को वह ग्रीस पहुंचा और आरोपियों को 1.80 लाख रुपए दे दिए।

आरोपियाें ने बकाया पैसे मांगे ताे थाेड़े-थाेड़े कर पूरे 6 लाख रुपए ट्रांसफर कर दिए। इसके बाद आरोपी कहने लगे कि थोड़े पैसाें का इंतजाम और कर ले तो उसे जर्मनी भिजवा देंगे और जर्मनी का वीजा भारत से ही लगेगा। वह आरोपियों की बातों में आकर भारत आ गया। जब वह भारत आया तो आरोपियों ने अपने फोन बंद कर लिए। आरोपियों ने उसके साथ धोखाधड़ी की जबकि उसे तीसरी स्टेज का लंग कैंसर है और पैसे की सख्त जरूरत है।

