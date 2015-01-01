पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:मेयर के लिए 6 तथा पार्षद पद के लिए 106 प्रत्याशियों ने किया नामांकन

अम्बाला39 मिनट पहले
नामांकन भरतीं (वी) की मेयर प्रत्याशी शक्ति रानी शर्मा।
  • 11 से 16 दिसंबर तक हुए नामांकन, आज जांच होगी, 18 काे नामांकन वापसी
  • सिंबल मिलने का दिन, 27 को चुनाव-30 को रिजल्ट

नगर निगम चुनाव के तहत बुधवार को अंतिम दिन नामांकन प्रक्रिया के तहत मेयर पद के लिए 6 प्रत्याशियों ने संबंधित निर्वाचन अधिकारियों के समक्ष अपने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। इनमें भाजपा से वंदना शर्मा, हरियाणा जन चेतना पार्टी (वी) से शक्ति रानी, बसपा से जौल, निर्दलीय नीना शर्मा, शुभांगी मलिक व वीना ढल शामिल हैं। कांग्रेस से मीना अग्रवाल, अम्बाला विकास मंच से गुरमीत कौर, एचडीएफ से अमीषा चावला नामांकन दाखिल कर चुकी हैं। कुल मिलाकर मेयर पद के लिए 9 नामांकन हुए हैं। आखिरी दिन पार्षद पद के लिए 106 प्रत्याशियों ने पर्चे भरे। वीरवार को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी।

वार्ड 1: जसबीर सिंह (हजपा), रूपचंद (कांग्रेस), रमन (अम्बाला विकास मंच), गुरविंद्र सिंह (भाजपा), मलकीत सिंह एचडीएफ, जितेंद्र, संजीव सिंह। वार्ड 2: फकीर चंद (हजपा), राजविंद्र कौर (कांग्रेस), यशपाल (भाजपा), परविंद्र सिंह एचडीएफ, राजबीर सिंह, शरणजीत कौर, संजीव कुमार। वार्ड 3 : मनीष आनंद (भाजपा), हन्नी सहगल (हजपा), सन्नी ढिल्लो (कांग्रेस), द्वीप कौर (एचडीएफ), नरेश शर्मा, कृष्ण लाल, सोनाली आनंद, पंकज भारद्वाज, कुलदीप सिंह वार्ड 4: गुरविंद्र सग्गू (भाजपा), हरीश चंद्र (कांग्रेस), अशोक कुमार सोनी (हजपा), विजय कुमार टोनी (एचडीएफ) वार्ड 5: राजेश मेहता (कांग्रेस), रविन्द्र (भाजपा), इंद्रजीत सिंह (एचडीएफ), रूपाली मेहता वार्ड 6: ममता रानी (एचडीएफ), रिषवित कौर (कांग्रेस), अमरजीत कौर (हजपा), वाशु, सोनिया, अर्चना छिब्बर (भाजपा) वार्ड 7: सुमित कुमार (कांग्रेस), केशव कुमार (अम्बाला विकास मंच), मोनिका मल (भाजपा), विक्रमजीत (हजपा), रविकांत, रमेश कुमार वार्ड 8: मीना ढींगरा (भाजपा), हरजीत सिंह (कांग्रेस), रूपम गुगलानी (हजपा), कोमल रानी (एचडीएफ), प्रिंस विज, प्रदीप शर्मा, सुमन लता वार्ड 9: सुषमा रानी (एचडीएफ), मेघा गोयल (कांग्रेस), आरती सिंगला (हजपा), रमेश देवी (भाजपा), जानवी उर्फ सुषमा रानी वार्ड 10: मिथुन वर्मा (कांग्रेस), सुखजीत सिंह (जजपा), क्रांति चोपड़ा (हजपा), ओम प्रकाश, विशाल नाथ चड्‌ढा, विनोद बाला, राजीव कुमार, अजय कुमार वार्ड 11: कविता देवी (कांग्रेस), राजेंद्र कौर (हजपा), गीता रानी (जजपा), पूजा (एचडीएफ), सोनम, रूही वार्ड 12 : नितिका ग्रोवर (भाजपा), सुरेंद्र कौर (कांग्रेस), राजविंद्र कौर (एचडीएफ), अमनदीप कौर (हजपा) वार्ड 13 : अरुण कुमार गर्ग (हजपा), भिवनेश त्रिखा (कांग्रेस), यतिन बंसल (भाजपा), रोहित कुमार (एचडीएफ), शिव कुमार वार्ड 14: मंजीत बराड़ (कांग्रेस), रोशनी बाला (हजपा), ममता रानी (जजपा), रूबी सौदा (एचडीएफ) वार्ड 15 : जितेंद्र बिष्ट (एचडीएफ), पुनीत कुमार (कांग्रेस), बलविंद्र सिंह (हजपा), शोभा सिंह (भाजपा), रूबी, विनीत वार्ड 16: हितेष जैन (भाजपा), संजीव कुमार (एचडीएफ), स्वर्णजीत सिंह (अम्बाला विकास मंच), बलजीत सिंह साहनी (हजपा), वीरेंद्र दीक्षित (कांग्रेस), सुनीता दीक्षित, नितिन कुमार वार्ड 17 : कर्मजीत कौर (कांग्रेस), नीरज बाला (एचडीएफ), सोनिया रानी (भाजपा), राणो देवी (हजपा), सीमा, निशा रानी, शिखा वार्ड 18 : सरदूल सिंह (हजपा), कुलदीप सिंह (जजपा), रविंद्र कुमार (कांग्रेस), गुरदेव सिंह (अम्बाला विकास मंच), अशोक वर्मा (एचडीएफ), आनंद कुमार, राजेश कुमार वार्ड 19: से तेजेंद्र सिंह (कांग्रेस), सत्या प्रकाश गोयल (भाजपा), राकेश कुमार (हजपा), संजीव कुमार, परविंद्र सिंह (एचडीएफ), हीरा लाल सुखविंद्र कौर वार्ड 20: मधु शर्मा (हजपा), परमिंद्र कौर (कांग्रेस), प्रीति सूद (भाजपा), नीरू बाला, मुकेश देवी।

वार्ड-10 में कांग्रेस के बागी, वार्ड-20 में भाजपा की
वार्ड-10 में कांग्रेस के दो बागी मैदान में उतरे हैं। इनमें टिकट के मजबूत दावेदार रहे राजीव कुमार और विशाल चड्ढा शामिल हैं। कांग्रेस का हाथ यहां एडवोकेट मिथुन वर्मा के साथ है जो पुराने कांग्रेसी राजकुमार गामा के भतीजे हैं। इसी तरह भाजपा को वार्ड-20 में बगावत झेलनी पड़ रही है। यहां से भाजपा का टिकट मांग रही नीरू बाला ने निर्दलीय नामांकन भर दिया है। पहले यह वार्ड जजपा के खाते में चला गया था। जजपा ने भाजपा की प्रीति सूद को ही प्रत्याशी घोषित कर दिया था। प्रीति ने जजपा की बजाय भाजपा के निशान पर लड़ने की जिद की तो उन्हें कमल निशान दिया गया।

