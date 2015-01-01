पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवहन:आज से पंजाब के लिए 60 किमी. की अधिकतम स्पीड पर चलेंगी ट्रेनें, 34 एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों का संचालन होगा

अम्बाला40 मिनट पहले
ट्रॉली पर निरीक्षण कर रेलवे ट्रैक की फिटनेस चेक करते कर्मचारी।
  • ट्रेन चलाने से पहले इंजन व ट्रॉली पर पटरियों की फिटनेस को किया चेक

दो माह बाद पंजाब में आज से ट्रेनों का संचालन रेलवे द्वारा शुरू किया जाएगा। सोमवार से 34 एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें अधिकतम 60 किलाेमीटर की रफ्तार पर चलेंगी। सुरक्षा कारणों को देखते हुए ट्रेनों को इस रफ्तार पर चलाया जाएगा। वहीं सोमवार को शुरुआती चरण में लंबी दूरी की 34 ट्रेनों को रेलवे चलाएगी जबकि 44 ट्रेनें सोमवार को रद्द रहेंगी जिनमें शताब्दी व अन्य ट्रेनें शामिल हैं।

पंजाब में ट्रेनों को चलाने से पहले रेलवे ट्रैक से किसानों के हटते अम्बाला रेल मंडल द्वारा रविवार को ट्रैक की फिटनेस को चेक किया गया। अलग-अलग ट्रैक पर इंजन व ट्रॉली चलाकर जांच की गई। हालांकि कहीं से भी ट्रैक पर गड़बड़ी की रिपोर्ट नहीं मिली।

रेल मंडल को 200 करोड़ से ज्यादा नुकसान
23 सितंबर से किसानों के विरोध के कारण पंजाब में यात्री व मालगाड़ियों का संचालन बंद हो गया था। इस कारण रेल मंडल को ही 200 करोड़ से ज्यादा का घाटा हुआ। 70 से ज्यादा रेक लोड व अनलोड नहीं हो सके।

पटरी पर इंजन चलाकर व ट्रॉली से भी जांच की गई है। अभी तक कहीं से भी ट्रैक नुकसान की जानकारी नहीं मिली है। -पंकज गुप्ता, एडीआरएम (आपरेशंस), नार्दर्न रेलवे, अम्बाला।

