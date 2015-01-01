पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:सस्ती ब्याज दर पर लोन दिलाने का लालच दे माजरी स्कूल के लेक्चरर से 6.34 लाख ठगे

अम्बाला
फाइल फोटो।
  • सेक्टर-10 के नरेश कुमार की शिकायत पर पानीपत के युवक पर केस, आराेपी ने बताई थी अपनी फर्जी पहचान

सस्ते ब्याज दर पर लोन दिलाने का झांसा देकर शातिर ने सेक्टर-10 निवासी नरेश कुमार से धोखाधड़ी कर करीब 6.34 लाख रुपए ठग लिए। माजरी के सरकारी स्कूल में इतिहास के लेक्चरर नरेश कुमार को मकान बनाने के लिए पैसाें की जरूरत थी। आराेपी ने पहले आईडीएफसी फर्स्ट बैंक से लोन कराया और फिर ब्याज दर ज्यादा होने की बात कह पैसा वापस कराने का झांसा दिया।

असल में उसने यह पैसा नरेश से लिए सेल्फ चेक से खुद निकाल लिया था। दूसरी बार यस बैंक से लोन कराया। इसमें ब्याज दर कम कराने के नाम पर 91 हजार ले गया। हालांकि, बैंक कर्मचारी की सतर्कता से वह यस बैंक से रकम निकाल नहीं पाया। नरेश के मुताबिक उससे कुल 6 लाख 34 हजार 800 रुपए की धोखाधड़ी हुई है। सेक्टर-9 पुलिस ने पानीपत निवासी राहुल के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी व विश्वासघात का केस दर्ज किया है। राहुल ने अपनी पहचान भी फर्जी बताई थी। नरेश के मुताबिक आरोपी का नाम राहुल नहीं हिमांशु है और वह पानीपत के डाहर गांव के नजदीक हड़ताडी का रहने वाला है।

ठग ने महंगा ब्याज बताकर कहा- लोन वापस कर देते हैं

नरेश के मुताबिक पहले वह चंडीगढ़ में मास्टर कैडर में थे। 8 माह पहले अम्बाला में लेक्चरर जाॅइन किया। 11 अगस्त को स्कूल में 2 लड़के रवि व रमन आए। उन्होंने बैंक से लोन कराने की बात कही। दोनों उसके दस्तावेज ले गए। इन दोनों ने मोबाइल पर राहुल नाम के व्यक्ति से बात कराई थी। जिसने अपना पता नंद किशोर कॉलोनी, पानीपत बताया था। अगले दिन राहुल आया और खुद को सीए बताते हुए सस्ती दर पर लोन का भरोसा दिया। 14 अगस्त को राहुल बैंकों के एग्रीमेंट साइन कराए और कहा कि जो बैंक कम ब्याज पर लोन देगा उससे ही लेंगे। राहुल ने उनके चंडीगढ़ स्थित एक्सिस बैंक खाते के 10 चेक लिए। उन्हाेंने चेक क्रॉस करके दिए थे। बाद में इन चेक का दुरुपयोग हुआ।

19 अगस्त को फिर से उन लड़कों को भेज कर एग्रीमेंट में कुछ कमी बताई और 50 रुपए का बैंक एफिडेविट व दो जगहों पर साइन ले लिए। 29 अगस्त को उसके खाते में आईडीएफसी फर्स्ट बैंक से 5.51 लाख आ गए। फिर राहुल ने बताया कि ब्याज दर 16 प्रतिशत है, जो ज्यादा है और पैसा वापस कर देते हैं। उसी दिन उसके खाते से 5.35 लाख रुपए निकल गए। 1 सितंबर को यस बैंक से उसके खाते में 3.91 लाख रुपए आए। इस बार राहुल ने बताया कि यह लोन 10.2 प्रतिशत ब्याज पर हुआ है। जब उसने ऑफरिंग लेटर में 14.49 प्रतिशत पाया तो राहुल ने कहा कि 6 मासिक किस्तें जीएसटी के साथ भरने पर यह दर आधी हो जाएगी।

उससे 58 हजार रुपए ले लिए और 33 हजार रुपए बाद में ले लिए। 11 सितंबर को जब राहुल सेक्टर-35 चंडीगढ़ स्थित एक्सिस बैंक की शाखा में गया तो वहां उसके व्यवहार पर शक करते हुए ऑपरेटिंग मैनेजर नरेश ने फोन किया। उसने चेक को कैश करने से मना कर दिया। ऐसे में वह यस बैंक की राशि नहीं निकाल पाया। अब आरोपी ने फोन बंद कर लिया है। नरेश ने सेक्टर-9 पुलिस, इकाेनाॅमिक ब्रांच व प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय में शिकायतें की हैं।

