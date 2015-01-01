पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रॉड:दुकान में एटीएम इंस्टालेशन के नाम पर 68 हजार की धोखाधड़ी

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • हाउसिंग बोर्ड बलदेव नगर के आशीष कौशिक ने प. बंगाल की इंडिकैश प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी को भेजी थी एटीएम इंस्टॉलेशन की ई-मेल

हाउसिंग बोर्ड बलदेव नगर के रहने वाले आशीष कुमार कौशिक से एटीएम इंस्टालेशन फीस के नाम पर 68,100 रुपए की धोखाधड़ी हो गई। यह रकम दुकान में एटीएम इंस्टॉलेशन के नाम पर ले ली गई और शातिर ने अभी 35 हजार रुपए की और मांग की थी। हालांकि, इसी बीच आशीष कुमार ने बैंक जाकर इस बारे पता किया। उन्हें बैंक मैनेजर ने बताया कि ऐसी कोई फीस नहीं होती। इस मामले में बलदेव नगर पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी के आरोपी विनायक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

आशीष कौशिक ने शिकायत में बताया कि उसने अपनी दुकान में एटीएम इंस्टॉलेशन के लिए 18 नवंबर 2019 को पश्चिम बंगाल की कंपनी इंडिकैश प्राइवेट लिमिटेड को ई-मेल की थी। जिसके बाद उसके पास विनायक नाम के व्यक्ति का फोन आया और उसने रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस के तौर पर 15,600 रुपए जमा कराने को कहा। उसने यह फीस नेट बैंकिंग से कर दी। इसके बाद अगले दिन इस व्यक्ति का दोबारा फोन आया और बोला कि इंस्टॉलेशन को लेकर पेपर तैयार हो गए हैं।

उन्हें एग्रीमेंट फीस के तौर पर 52,600 रुपए जमा कराने होंगे। जिसके बाद उसने 26,250 रुपए की दो किश्तों में 20 नवंबर को यह पेमेंट नेट बैंकिंग से दी। 24 नवंबर को संबंधित व्यक्ति विनायक का फोन आया और कहने लगा कि 3 प्रतिशत डिक्लेरेशन चार्जशीट के 35 हजार रुपए जमा कराने होंगे। इसके बाद वह बैंक गया और पता किया तो बैंक मैनेजर ने उन्हें बताया कि इस तरह के कोई चार्ज नहीं होते हैं।

इसके बाद उसने ई-मेल कर आरोपी विनायक से कहा कि उसे इंस्टालेशन नहीं कराना है और पैसा वापस कर दो। इसके बाद उससे फोन पर बात हुई। जिसने उसे 15 दिन में पैसा रिफंड करने को कहा। इसके बाद फिर ई-मेल डाली तो बोला कि 90 दिन में रिफंड हो जाएंगे और इसके बावजूद उसने पैसा नहीं लौटाया।

