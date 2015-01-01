पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तैयारियां:कोरोना वैक्सीन रखने के लिए 32 कोल्ड चेन पाॅइंट चिह्नित पहले सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालों के 7142 स्टाफ को लगेगी

अम्बाला4 घंटे पहले
एडीसी ऑफिस में आने वालाें के तापमान चेक करता कर्मचारी।
  • कोविड वैक्सीन को लेकर डॉक्टरों व पैरा-मेडिकल स्टाफ की कराई जा रही ट्रेनिंग

कोरोना वैक्सीन आने की उम्मीद के बीच स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। जिले की अनुमानित 12,23,268 जनसंख्या को वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 32 कोल्ड चेन पाॅइंट चिह्नित किए हैं। इन पाॅइंट में जिला अस्पताल, सामान्य अस्पताल, सीएचसी, अर्बन व रूरल पीएचसी शामिल की गई हैं। इन पाॅइंट से ही वैक्सीनेशन की जाएगी। यह वैक्सीन सबसे पहले गवर्नमेंट व प्राइवेट क्षेत्र के हेल्थ स्टाफ को लगाई जाएगी।

गवर्नमेंट क्षेत्र में 3619 के स्टाफ को वैक्सीन लगेगी। ये सारा स्टाफ पोर्टल पर अपडेट है, जबकि प्राइवेट क्षेत्र में 3523 को वैक्सीन दी जानी है और इनमें से 661 पोर्टल पर अभी तक अपडेट हो चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह का कहना है कि जरूरत पड़ने पर कोल्ड चेन पाॅइंट की संख्या बढ़ाई जा सकती है। विभाग के मुताबिक अभी जिले 58 आइसलैंड रेफ्रिजरेटर (आईएलआर) व 42 डीप फ्रिजर (डीएफ) हैं। अभी वैक्सीन रखने के लिए 23 आईएलआर व 10 डीएफ उपलब्ध हैं और 4 एलआर व 3 डीएफ उन्हें और मिलने वाले हैं।

सिविल सर्जन के मुताबिक कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर डॉक्टरों व पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ की ट्रेनिंग कराई जा रही है। इसके लिए जिला व ब्लॉक स्तर पर टास्क फोर्स का गठन कर लिया है। डिस्ट्रिक्ट टास्क फोर्स के चेयरमैन डीसी रहेंगे। डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह के मुताबिक अभी 1767 वैक्सीन कैरियर उपलब्ध हैं, इनमें वैक्सीन रखी जाएगी। 1054 वैक्सीन साइट्स चिह्नित की गई हैं। इनमें से अस्पतालों में 114 व बाहर 940 रहेंगी। 197 वैक्सीनेटर एएनएम, 836 आशा वर्कर्स, 121 डॉक्टर्स की ड्यूटी इन वैक्सीनेशन साइट पर रहेगी। डॉक्टरों व पैरा-मेडिकल स्टाफ काे ट्रेनिंग कराई जा रही है।

