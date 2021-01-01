पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • 741 Bags Of Wheat Were Found Short Of Stock In Mankedpur Warehouse Of Hafed; Disturbances In Physical Verification

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जांच के आदेश का कार्रवाई:हैफेड के मानकपुर गोदाम में स्टॉक से गेहूं के 741 थैले कम मिले; फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन में गड़बड़ी

अम्बाला सिटीएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: सतनाम सिंह ​​​​​​​
  • कॉपी लिंक

हैफेड के मानकपुर गोदाम में खुले में लगे चट्ठे से गेहूं के 741 थैले कम मिले हैं। 14 जनवरी को कराई गई फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन में यह मामला सामने आया। हैफेड के जिला प्रबंधक कृपाल दास ने 21 जनवरी को अपनी रिपोर्ट पंचकूला में हैफेड के मुख्य महाप्रबंधक को भेज दी है। जिला प्रबंधक ने 12 जनवरी को कमेटी गठित करके मौके की जांच के आदेश दिए थे। इस दौरान वर्ष 2019 और 2020 को स्टॉक में दिखाए गए गेहूं के थैलों और मौके पर मौजूद थैलों की संख्या का मिलान किया गया। साथ ही खाली बारदाना के स्टॉक की जांच हुई।

वर्ष 2019 में यहां 31,398 थैले गेहूं के थे, जिनका हिसाब पूरा मिला। 2020 में हुई खरीद के बाद 1 लाख 95 हजार 437 बैग स्टॉक में दिखाए गए। जबकि वेरिफिकेशन के दौरान मौके पर 1 लाख 94 हजार 696 बैग ही मिले। एक बैग में स्टैंडर्ड तौर पर 50 किलो गेहूं होता है। इस हिसाब से करीब 370 क्विंटल गेहूं कम है। यह गेहूं भारतीय खाद्य आपूर्ति निगम (एफसीआई) का है और हैफेड के जिम्मे कस्टोडियन या कहें निगरानी होती है।

गोदाम में स्टोरकीपर भी हैफेड के हैं जबकि सिक्योरिटी भी एजेंसी के माध्यम से हैफेड ही उपलब्ध कराता है। एफसीआई यहां से अनाज उठवाकर जरूरत की जगह पर सप्लाई करता है। मानकपुर गोदाम में गेहूं कम मिलने के बाद दूसरे गोदामों में भी फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन (पीवी) करवाई जा रही है, हालांकि उसकी रिपोर्ट का अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है।

हैफेड के दुखेड़ी, खतौली, मंडौर, नसीरपुर भी गोदाम हैं। दैनिक भास्कर के पास उपलब्ध दस्तावेजों के मुताबिक हैफेड जिला प्रबंधक ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में गेहूं कम होने के मामले में फील्ड इंस्पेक्टर अजीत नरवाल के खिलाफ आवश्यक अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई करने की सिफारिश की है।

डीएम हैफेड ने फील्ड इंस्पेक्टर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए मुख्यालय को भेजी रिपोर्ट

खराब गेहूं या फटे थैलों का रिकॉर्ड न रखने से शक हुआ

जब किसी भी चटठे से कुछ स्टॉक उठता तो कुछ थैले फट या खराब हो जाते हैं, तो उसकी सीपेज या मेडअप बनती है। इस मामले में हैफेड के संबंधित कर्मियों ने मेडअप नहीं बनाई थी। यह मामला सामने आने के बाद ही फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन कराई गई। हैफेड में गेहूं स्टॉक की निगरानी का जिम्मा स्टोरकीपर के पास होता है। कुछ स्टोरकीपरों के पास एक से ज्यादा गोदाम हैं। मानकपुर में जहां गेहूं कम मिला है, उसका जिम्मा अजीत नरवाल के पास है।

मुख्यालय से कार्रवाई होगी: डीएम

संबंधित कर्मियों से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा था। हमने वेरिफिकेशन कमेटी की रिपोर्ट मुख्यालय भेज दी है। मुख्यालय चाहेगा तो क्रॉस वेरिफिकेशन करवा सकता है। गड़बड़ी सामने आने के बाद ही कार्रवाई होगी।
कृपाल दास, डीएम, हैफेड

मेरी गलती नहीं : फील्ड इंस्पेक्टर

​​​​​​​इस मामले में कोई गलती या भूमिका नहीं है। मैंने 17 दिसंबर 2020 को चार्ज लिया था। यहां से पहला उठान 30 दिसंबर से शुरू हुआ था। मैंने अपने जवाब में स्टॉक की दोबारा फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन की मांग है, ताकि सही तथ्य सामने आए।
अजीत नरवाल, फील्ड इंस्पेक्टर

​​​​​​​पिछले दो दिन में एफसीआई गोदामों में सीबीआई की रेड हुई

पिछले दो दिन में सीबीआई ने पंजाब में 40 और हरियाणा में 10 जगह एफसीआई के गोदामों पर रेड की है। इस रेड के दौरान सीआरपीएफ भी तैनात की गई है। सीबीआई टीमों की तरफ से 2019-20 और 2020-21 के दौरान गेहूं और चावल की खरीद के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा अनाज स्टॉक भी वेरिफाई किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser