गबन का आरोप:कार बीमा प्रीमियम में 7.90 लाख रुपए की हेराफेरी, एजेंसी के पूर्व कर्मी पर केस

साहाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • आराेपी के पिता बाेले- रुकी हुई तनख्वाह मांगी ताे मैनेजर ने झूठी शिकायत दी

जगाधरी रोड पर तेपला में स्थित कार शोरूम एकांश व्हील ने अपने ही एक पूर्व कर्मचारी पर लाखाें रुपए का गबन करने का आरोप लगाया है। एजेंसी के इंश्योरेंस मैनेजर सूरजपाल पुरी ने आरोपी के पिता पर भी धमकाने के आरोप लगाते हुए पुलिस को शिकायत दी है। सूरजपाल ने बताया कि श्रीराम निवासी सरांवा जिला यमुनानगर उनके यहां इंश्योरेंस एग्जीक्यूटिव की नौकरी कर रहा था।

इस दौरान श्रीराम ने कार बीमा की प्रीमियम के जो पैसे ग्राहकों से लिए वे एजेंसी में जमा करवाने की बजाए खुद हड़प लिए। सूरजपाल के अनुसार जब एजेंसी मालिकाें को शक हुआ तब तक श्रीराम 7.90 लाख रुपए का गबन कर चुका था। एजेंसी ने महेश नगर थाने में श्रीराम के खिलाफ गबन का मुकदमा पहले भी दर्ज कराया था। सूरजपाल के अनुसार थाने में पुलिस के सामने श्रीराम ने जून में 2.50 लाख रुपए लौटाने की बात कही थी, मगर एक पैसा भी नहीं लौटाया।

सूरजपाल ने आरोप लगाया कि 26 अक्टूबर को उसके पास एक व्यक्ति ने फोन किया व खुद को श्रीराम का पिता बताया। फोन करने वाले व्यक्ति ने उनसे कहा कि वह उनके बेटे के खिलाफ शिकायत वापस ले लें अन्यथा उसे झूठे केस में फंसा दिया जाएगा। सूरजपाल की शिकायत पर साहा पुलिस ने अब धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज किया है। वहीं, श्रीराम के पिता प्रभु राम ने कहा कि उनके बेटे व उन पर झूठे आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं। उनका बेटा बीमार था और उन्होंने एजेंसी मैनेजर से उसकी रुकी हुई तनख्वाह मांगी, जिस पर मैनेजर ने उन पर गबन का आरोप लगाकर झूठी शिकायत दी है।

ललाना गांव में खेत से किसान की चाेरी हैरो माेहड़ी में मिली

ललाना गांव में किसान के खेत से उसकी हैरो चोरी हो गई। माजरी गांव के रहने वाले जसबीर सिंह के मुताबिक उसने ललाना गांव में जमीन ठेके पर ली हुई है और 26 अक्टूबर को रात आठ बजे खेत में काम करने के बाद घर चला गया था। उसकी हैरो खेत में बोर के पास ही खड़ी थी। अगले दिन खेत में गया तो खेत से हैरो चोरी मिली। जब उसने इस मामले की छानबीन की तो वह मोहड़ी में राजन के यहां खड़ी मिली। सदर पुलिस ने आरोपी राजन के खिलाफ किसान जसबीर सिंह की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

