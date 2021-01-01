पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात में इस्तेमाल बाइक चला रहा था:होटल ग्रैंड के मालिक की हत्या की कोशिश में 7वां आरोपी गिरफ्तार

अम्बाला सिटी2 घंटे पहले
सीआईए की गिरफ्त में दर्पण कुमार। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिटी के रेलवे रोड स्थित होटल ग्रैंड के मालिक राजेश कुमार की हत्या की कोशिश के मामले में सीआईए-1 ने लुधियाना के भारत नगर निवासी आरोपी दर्पण सिंगला को गिरफ्तार किया है। आराेपी वारदात में इस्तेमाल मोटरसाइकिल को चला रहा था। जिसका कोर्ट से एक दिन पुलिस रिमांड मंजूर हुआ है।

इससे पहले इस मामले में हत्या की सुपारी देने वाले पूर्व भाजपा विधायक मास्टर शिव प्रसाद के बेटे अनिल शर्मा, मुख्य शूटर सुखविंद्र सिंह उर्फ मोनी, शूटर का इंतजाम करने वाला रोहित उर्फ मोनू चावला, आरोपी दुकानदार दविंद्र बतरा, जितेंद्र सहित छह आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। 6 दिसंबर 2019 को सिटी प्लाजा के पास हुई इस वारदात के मामले में सिटी पुलिस ने 7 दिसंबर को मॉडल टाउन निवासी राजेश कुमार के बयान पर केस दर्ज किया था।

ग्रैंड होटल मालिक की दुकानों में उनके किराएदार हत्या कर उनके साथ चल रहे किराए के विवाद को हमेशा के लिए समाप्त कर देना चाहते थे। भाड़े के शूटर का इंतजाम करने वाले मोनू चावला ने लुधियाना से प्रोफेशनल कांट्रेक्ट किलर सुखविंद्र उर्फ मोनी व अन्य को होटल मालिक की हत्या के लिए हायर किया था। दुकानदारों से इसके लिए 8 लाख में डील हुई थी।

यह हमला तब किया गया था जब राजेश कुमार (58) रात में सेक्टर-7 स्थित अपने घर लौट रहे थे। उनकी सेंट्रो कार को सिटी प्लाजा के पास बाइक सवार युवकों ने इशारे से रुकवाया और गोली दाग दी थी। बाइक चालक के पीछे बैठे युवक ने कार के बाएं और से गोली दागी जो होटल मालिक के सिर में बाएं तरफ लगी थी। जिन्होंने पीजीआई में पुलिस को अपने बयान दर्ज कराए थे।

