फ्रॉड:एक्सिस बैंक में नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर युवती से 8 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • हरमिलाप नगर निवासी बीना ने दर्ज कराया केस

एक्सिस बैंक में नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर कैंट में हरमिलाप नगर निवासी युवती बीना से 8 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी हो गई। पड़ाव थाना पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी समेत अन्य धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया है। युवती ने बताया कि 4 जून 2019 को एक्सिस बैंक में नौकरी के लिए ऑफर लेटर मेल पर आया था। इसके साथ बैकग्राउंड वेरिफिकेशन के लिए भी एक मेल आई।

जब उसने ऑफर लेटर पर दिए नंबर पर संपर्क किया तो उससे रजिस्ट्रेशन के नाम पर 1500 रुपए मांगे गए। यह राशि उसने सचिन सिंह के अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर की थी। इसके बाद उससे 11 हजार 700, 19 हजार 900, 30 हजार 500 और 42 हजार 500 की तरह अलग-अलग तारीखों में 8 लाख 600 रुपए जमा करा लिए गए।

यह पूरी रकम उसने ओम प्रकाश दुबे के अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर की है। बीना ने बताया कि आरोपी दुबे ने उससे 1.23 लाख रुपए मांगे थे। दुबे ने खुद की ग्लास डोर रिक्रूटमेंट कंपनी दिल्ली में बताया था, जिसका हेड ऑफिस मुंबई में बताया गया। जब वह 1.23 लाख रुपए नहीं दे पाई तो प्रोसेस कैंसिल करने की बात कही गई।

पति-पत्नी नौकरी पर गए, बंद घर से 80 हजार के गहने चोरी

जग्गी गार्डन फेस-1 से दो युवक दिनदहाड़े घर के ताले तोड़कर 80 हजार रुपए के गहने चोरी कर ले गए। पंजोखरा थाना पुलिस ने मकान मालिक उमेश भाटिया की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि 10 नवंबर को मकान का ताला लगाकर पत्नी माधवी के साथ ड्यूटी करने चला गया था। मंगलवार शाम को करीब 4 बजे पड़ाेसी काव्या ने फोन करके बताया कि उनके मकान से दो लड़के नीले रंग के पाॅलीथिन में सामान लेकर जा रहे हैं, जिसे उन्हें देखा है। जब पत्नी माधवी के साथ घर पर आया ताे देखा तो मकान के दरवाजों पर लगे ताले टूटे हुए थे। घर से तीन लेडीज अंगूठियां और एक चेन समेत अन्य कीमती सामान ले गए हैं। उसका करीब 80 हजार रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है।

