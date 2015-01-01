पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समायोजित करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू:शिक्षा विभाग में समायोजित करने के लिए 86 पीटीआई की वेरिफिकेशन शुरू, जल्द मिल सकते हैं स्टेशन

अम्बाला39 मिनट पहले
कागजात चेकर करवाते पीटीआई।

लंबे समय से धरने पर बैठे पीटीआई काे शिक्षा विभाग में जल्द समायोजित करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हाे गई है। सरकार ने समायोजित करने के लिए पीटीआई की वेरिफिकेशन शुरू कर दी है। शुक्रवार काे शिक्षा सदन में पीटीआई के कागजात लिए गए। डीईओ सुरेश कुमार ने बताया कि करीब 86 पीटीआई की वेरिफिकेशन की जा रही है। ग्रुप वाइस वेरिफिकेशन के लिए पीटीआई काे बुलाया जा रहा है।

इसके बाद सरकार काे वेरिफिकेशन कर रिपाेर्ट भेजी जाएगी। वहीं, बताया जा रहा है कि सरकार ने पीटीआई काे एडजस्ट करने के लिए स्टेशन की आनॅलाइन सूची भी जारी कर दी है। स्टेशन भरने के बाद इन पीटीआई काे स्कूलों में एडजस्ट किया जाएगा। पीटीआई 180 दिन से धरने पर बैठे हैं। कई दिन पहले सरकार ने विभाग में समायोजित करने की बात कही थी, मगर अभी तक काेई एक्शन नहीं लिया था। इसके बाद पीटीआई ने 14 दिसंबर से पूर्ण भूख हड़ताल करने का ऐलान किया था। अब सरकार ने जागते हुए पीटीआई की वेरिफिकेशन शुरू करवाई है। शुक्रवार काे भी कर्मचारियों ने प्रदर्शन किया। जिसकी अध्यक्षता हरियाणा शारीरिक शिक्षक संघर्ष समिति के अध्यक्ष भूपिंद्र सिंह ने की।

धरने में दीपशिखा, माला देवी, मीनू व शिवानी शर्मा क्रमिक अनशन पर रहे। धरने पर उपस्थित पीटीआई ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा दिए गए समायोजन के लिए सरकार लिए जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय पर दस्तावेज वेरीफिकेशन के लिए बुलाया गया था। कार्यालय में कर्मचारी की दस्तावेज वेरीफिकेशन जारी है, इसलिए वेरीफिकेशन प्रकिया में ज्यादा समय न लगाकर पीटीआई को जल्दी विभाग में समायोजित किया जाए।

