कोरोना संकट:काेराेना से जिले में 112वीं माैत, सेक्टर-7 के 64 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ने पंचकूला के अस्पताल में ताेड़ा दम

अम्बाला2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

कोरोना से मंगलवार को सेक्टर-7 के रहने वाले 64 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की पंचकूला के अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। इस मरीज को ऑक्सीजन स्पोर्ट पर रखा था। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक मरीज कोरोना के साथ शुगर से भी पीड़ित था। जिले में कोरोना से यह 112वीं मौत है। मृत्यु दर अब 1.24 प्रतिशत हो गई है, जोकि अब तक की सबसे ज्यादा है।

वहीं, प्रदेश में मृत्यु दर करीब 1.10 प्रतिशत है। जिले में 28 नए कोरोना केस भी मिले। जिससे पाॅजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 8872 हो गई। 29 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज भी किया गया। रिकवरी रेट 96.81 प्रतिशत हो गया है। अम्बाला का रिकवरी रेट 13 दिन से प्रदेश में अव्वल बना हुआ है। अब जिले में महज 172 एक्टिव मरीज रह गए हैं।

मंगलवार को अम्बाला सिटी से 11, अम्बाला कैंट से 6, चौड़मस्तपुर से 9, शहजादपुर व मुलाना से एक-एक मरीज मिला हैं। सिटी में जंडली से 5, मॉडल टाउन व सेक्टर-10 से 2-2 और सेक्टर-1, इंद्रपुरी, प्रेम नगर, हरि पैलेस रोड, सुलतानपुर, प्रेम मंदिर, पटेल नगर, छोटा बाजार, बलदेव नगर व सेक्टर-7 से एक-एक मरीज मिला। वहीं, कैंट में डिफेंस कॉलोनी, बब्याल, ईदगाह रोड, सुभाष कॉलोनी से एक-एक मरीज समेत अन्य इलाकों से पाॅजिटिव केस सामने आए। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह के मुताबिक मंगलवार को 23 मरीज अम्बाला कोविड ऑनलाइन एप से डिस्चार्ज किए गए हैं। जिले में कोरोना के 172 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें से 38 मरीज ही अस्पतालों में हैं।

