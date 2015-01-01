पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • Accused Of Cheating 38 Lakh Arrested Under The Pretext Of Extorting One And A Half Lakh Rupees Trapped In Chit Fund Company

गिरफ्तारी:चिटफंड कंपनी में फंसे डेढ़ लाख रुपए निकलवाने के बहाने 38 लाख की धोखाधड़ी करने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • 2 दिन रिमांड मंजूर, 2 आराेपी पहले हाे चुके गिरफ्तार

चिटफंड कंपनी में फंसे डेढ़ लाख रुपए निकलवा देने का झांसा देकर 38 लाख 21 हजार 690 रुपए की धोखाधड़ी करने के मामले में पुलिस ने तीसरे आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी दिल्ली निवासी प्रवेज अली काे पुलिस ने काेर्ट से दो दिन के रिमांड पर लिया। इससे पहले पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा ने 2 आरोपियों दिल्ली के जावेद खान व वासिम अहमद को गिरफ्तार किया था, जिन्हाेंने प्रवेज अली की संलिप्तता के बारे में बताया था। गांव मियां माजरा के अवतार सिंह की शिकायत पर 7 अगस्त 2019 को नग्गल थाना में विश्वासघात, धोखाधड़ी व जान से मारने की धमकी देने की धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया गया था।

दहिया माजरा के रहने वाले अवतार सिंह ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी कि चिटफंड कंपनी में उसके डेढ़ लाख पड़े थे। इस दौरान कंपनी रफूचक्कर हो गई। इसके बाद उसके पास एक फोन आया कि वह उसकी रकम वापस दिलवा देंगे। जिसके लिए 11 हजार 200 रुपए जमा कराने होंगे।

उसने यह राशि जमा करा दी। इसके बाद हर बार फोन आता और नए-नए अकाउंट में पैसा जमा कराने की बात कहते। साथ ही कहा जाता कि उसका यह पैसा जमा हो रहा है और उस पर ब्याज मिलेगा। 10 जुलाई 2018 से 14 जून 2019 के दौरान उसने 38,21,690 रुपए जमा करा दिए थे, जो कि उसने रिश्तेदारों आदि से लेकर जमा कराए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें