सीरो सर्वे-2 की रिपोर्ट:प्रदेश में छठा सबसे संक्रमित जिला रहा अम्बाला, शहरी क्षेत्र में प्रदेश की औसत से दोगुना फैला कोरोना

अम्बाला26 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • बसे ज्यादा 45.03 हाउस वाइफ, सबसे कम स्टूडेंट के सैंपल, बीमारी वालों में शुगर मरीज रहे टारगेट

सीरो सर्वे-2 में कोरोना का जो फैलाव सामने आया है उसमें अम्बाला प्रदेश में छठे स्थान पर रहा। प्रदेश की औसत संक्रमण दर 14.8 प्रतिशत रही, वहीं अम्बाला में यह दर 19.5 प्रतिशत तक पहुंची। सैंपलिंग से आए नतीजे पूरी आबादी का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं और इस लिहाज से अम्बाला में करीब ढाई लाख आबादी को कोरोना होकर गुजर गया।

जिले से 19 व 20 अक्टूबर को सीरो सर्वे के दौरान लिए गए सैंपल की जो रिपोर्ट आई है उसमें रूरल आबादी में कोरोना फैलाव की दर प्रदेश की औसत संक्रमण दर से नीचे यानी 12.6 फीसदी तक रही, जबकि अर्बन में यह प्रदेश की औसत के लगभग डबल यानी 29.9 प्रतिशत रही। सीरो सर्वे के दौरान जो 723 लोगों की सैंपलिंग हुई उसमें सबसे ज्यादा 24.4 फीसदी सैंपल 28 से 37 साल के लोगों के हुए। हालांकि, 38 से 47 आयु वर्ग में 15.6 प्रतिशत तक संक्रमित मिले। जिन लोगों को बीमारी या 60 दिनों के बीमार हुए थे उनमें से शुगर पेशेंट के 4.70 प्रतिशत लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। इस सर्वे के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंस मेनटेन करने वाले अम्बाला में 57 प्रतिशत मिले।

इस प्रकार हुई सैंपलिंग
अम्बाला को 16 कलस्टर में बांटा गया था। इसमें अर्बन में 4 कलस्टर बनाए गए थे। जबकि रूरल की 4 पीएचसी को 12 कलस्टर में विभाजित कर सैंपलिंग की गई। अर्बन पीएचसी व रूरल पीएचसी के प्रत्येक कलस्टर को आगे 4 हिस्सों में विभाजित कर सैंपल लिए गए। इन हिस्सों में शहरी एरिया से प्रत्येक हिस्से से 18 यानी कुल 72 सैंपल लिए गए। जबकि रूरल कलस्टर के आगे विभाजित किए 4 हिस्सों में 9-9 सैंपल लेकर कुल 36 सैंपल लिए गए थे।

काम के आधार पर हुई सैंपलिंग
सबसे ज्यादा 45.3 प्रतिशत हाउस वाइफ के सैंपल लिए गए। लेबर व फार्मर के 19.9 प्रतिशत, प्राइवेट जॉब व बिजनेस वालों के 9.7 प्रतिशत, नॉन वर्किंग के 9.7 प्रतिशत, हेल्थ वर्कर के 4.4 प्रतिशत, सीनियर सिटीजन के 4.4 प्रतिशत, गवर्नमेंट ऑफिस के 2.6 प्रतिशत, स्टूडेंट के 0.7 प्रतिशत व अन्य के 3.6 प्रतिशत सैंपल लिए गए।

