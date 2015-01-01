पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उच्च स्तरीय जांच की मांग:रिटायर्ड प्रिंसिपल शर्मा के आराेप- कालड़ा ने पीटीए की आड़ में अनियमितताएं की

अम्बाला सिटी31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अनिल शर्मा रिटायर्ड प्रिंसिपल
  • कुछ माह पहले रिटायर हुए प्रिंसिपल अनिल शर्मा ने आरटीआई से जानकारी जुटा डिप्टी डीईओ सुधीर कालड़ा पर लगाए आरोप
  • डिप्टी डीईओ बाेले- शर्मा प्रिंसिपल थे, तब उनकी कुछ मामलों में मैंने जांच की थी, इसलिए ये आरोप

सरकारी स्कूल से रिटायर्ड प्रिंसिपल अनिल शर्मा ने डिप्टी डीईओ सुधीर कालड़ा पर प्रिंसिपल रहते कई वित्तीय अनियमित करने के आरोप लगाए हैं। शर्मा ने दावा किया कि आरटीआई से जुटाए दस्तावेजों के आधार पर वह यह आरोप लगा रहे हैं।

आरोप है कि कालड़ा ने 2006 से 2010 दुखेड़ी सरकारी स्कूल और 2010 से 2012 के दौरान कैंट के मेन ब्रांच स्कूल में गंभीर अनियमितताएं की। शर्मा ने शिक्षा विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव को शिकायत भेजी है, जिसमें कालड़ा के खिलाफ उच्च स्तरीय जांच करवाने और उनका तबादला जिले से बाहर करने की मांग की।

दूसरी तरफ डिप्टी डीईओ सुधीर कालड़ा ने कहा कि अनिल शर्मा के आरोप बेबुनियाद हैं। जितने भी स्कूल होते हैं, वहां पीटीए फंड सोशल फंड के अंतर्गत अाता है। उस फंड काे पीटीए कमेटी ही देखती है। जब भी काेई खर्चा करना हाेता है ताे उसकाे पीटीए कमेटी के अनुमति के साथ उनके साइन करवा ही किया जा सकता है।

पीटीए फंड काे छाेड़कर बाकी के सभी फंड का ऑडिट एजी करता है। मेनब्रांच स्कूल में ताे एजी ने 2015 में ऑडिट भी किया था। अगर काेई गड़बड़ी हाेती ताे तभी पकड़ में अा जाती। कालड़ा ने कहा कि उन्होंने प्रिंसिपल अनिल शर्मा के खिलाफ एक-दो मामलों में जांच की थी, जिनमें आरोप सही मिले थे। इसी वजह से अब शर्मा पुराने मामले उठा रहे हैं।

प्रेम नगर स्कूल में प्रिंसिपल रहे शर्मा ने आरटीआई के माध्यम से सुधीर कालड़ा पर ये आरोप लगाए और उनका जबाव...

आराेप- सरकार द्वारा गेस्ट टीचर की भर्ती पर राेक लगाने के बावजूद दुखेड़ी स्कूल में प्रिंसिपल रहते कालड़ा ने गणित अध्यापक की नियुक्ति की अाैर उसका वेतन स्कूल के बच्चाें से 5 रुपए प्रति बच्चा हर महीने लिया।

जवाब- स्कूल में काेई गेस्ट टीचर नहीं लगाया था। पीटीए कमेटी ने डिसीजन लिया था। काफी पुराना मामला है। उनके ध्यान भी नहीं है। शायद वहां कंप्यूटर टीचर पंचायत ने ही लगवाया था, क्याेंकि वहां कंप्यूटर ताे थे, लेकिन कंप्यूटर टीचर नहीं है। अभिभावकों की मर्जी थी कि वह पैसे देना चाहते हैं। उन्होंने टीचर लगा दिया हाेगा। यह फैसला पीटीए कमेटी ही करती है।

आराेप- दुखेड़ी स्कूल में रहते हुए ही पीटीए कमेटी की अाड़ में बच्चाें से पीटीए फंड के नाम पर छठी से 12वीं तक अलग-अलग 20 से 40 रुपए तक लिए गए।

जवाब- यह बात ऑन रिकॉर्ड है। पीटीए कमेटी यह फैसला लेती है। मैं काैन हाेता हूं (सुधीर कालड़ा) यह फैसला लेने वाला। उसमें काेई गबन नहीं किया। काेई पैसे नहीं निकाले गए। कमेटी ने डिसीजन लिया और कमेटी ने ऐसा कर दिया।

आराेप- जुलाई 2006 में दुखेड़ी स्कूल के लाेहे के गार्डराें, लकड़ी की कड़ियां, टाइल्स नीलाम करने के निर्देश पारित किया। लाेहे के गार्डरों की नीलामी करवा दी, आरोप है कि 10 हजार रुपए अपने स्तर पर ही बाेली का रेट तय किया गया।

जवाब- स्कूल में कुछ बेकार सामान पड़ा था। जाे कभी गांव वालाें ने स्कूल काे दान दिया हाेगा, जाे भी हाेगा। यह सामान स्कूल के प्रॉपर्टी रजिस्टर में कहीं एंटर नहीं था। यानी स्कूल की प्रॉपर्टी नहीं थी। उस दौरान पीटीए कमेटी ने ही निर्णय लिया अाैर यह पैसा पीटीए फंड में ही जमा करवा दिया गया। गांव के लाेगाें ने ही यह बाेली लगाकर सामान बेच दिया। यह सारा पैसे स्कूल के खाते में गए थे।

आराेप- दुखेड़ी स्कूल में अपने स्तर पर कंप्यूटर टीचर की नियुक्ति कर दी, उसका वेतन भी बच्चाें से 10 रुपए प्रति बच्चा हर महीने लेकर 1500 रुपए दिया गया। गणित व कंप्यूटर टीचर की क्या क्वालीफिकेशन थी, विभाग से अनुमति ली या नहीं, किस नियम के तहत बच्चाें से पैसे एकत्रित किए।

जवाब- मामला आधा अधूरा है। ऐसे ताे काेई भी आरटीआई के माध्यम से सूचना लेकर आरोप लगा सकता है। आरटीआई में प्रिंसिपल ने क्या लिखकर दिया हाेगा, एेसा सही तरीके से पता नहीं चल पाता। टीचर काे पूरी तनख्वाह नहीं दी गई। कंप्यूटर अाए पड़े थे। पीटीए कमेटी ने डिसीजन लिया था। यहां टीचर रखा जाए और वह यानि अभिभावक पैसे देने काे तैयार हैं। जाे भी डिसीजन लिया गया था, वह पीटीए कमेटी का था।

आराेप- दुखेड़ी स्कूल में पेड़ाें की कटाई की नीलामी करवा दी। आरटीआई में मिले दस्तावेजों से पता चलता है कि नीलामी में केवल एक ही व्यक्ति काे शामिल किया गया, अन्य दाे के केवल रेट ही लिखे किए। उनके नाम नहीं लिखे गए।

जवाब- अगर कुछ गलत हाेता ताे गांव व स्टाफ के लाेग ही शिकायत कर देते। इस बारे में न ताे गांव न स्टाफ ने शिकायत की। उस दौरान हाे सकता है कि बाेली लगाने वाले पहले दाे व्यक्तियों के नाम लिखने रह गए हों। हाे सकता है कि पीटीए कमेटी ने सबसे ज्यादा बाेली देने वाले का ही नाम लिखा दिया हाे। यह बाेली सरकार की बाेली नहीं थी। यह सूखे-गिरे पेड़ थे। पीटीए ने अपने स्तर पर बाेली करवाकर सबसे ज्यादा बाेली देने वाले का नाम लिखा दिया हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें