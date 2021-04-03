पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:526 गज प्लाॅट की 24 लाख की पेमेंट न लाैटाने पर हरमन सिटी के 4 अधिकारियों के अरेस्ट वारंट

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • रौलों गांव की रोड के किनारे 50 एकड़ में फैली है हरमन सिटी, कोर्ट में अगली सुनवाई 26 मार्च को

छोटा खुड्डा से रौलों गांव की रोड के किनारे 50 एकड़ में फैली हरमन सिटी के 4 अधिकारियों के खिलाफ स्थानीय कोर्ट ने अरेस्ट वारंट जारी किए हैं। इनमें हरमन सिटी के अधिकारी दीपक सनन, कुमुद गाबा, रत्न सिंह गाबा और सीएम बंधू शामिल हैं। मामला साल 2012-13 में खरीदे गए 526 गज के प्लाॅट का है।

प्लॉट मालिक संजय जैन ने बताया कि हरमन सिटी प्रोजेक्ट को अब दीनदयाल आवास योजना में बदल दिया गया है और हुडा सेक्टर-42 बन चुका है। दीनदयाल योजना के मुताबिक प्लॉट 180 गज से अधिक का नहीं हो सकता। इस पर संजय जैन ने आपत्ति जताई थी तो हरमन सिटी के अधिकारियों ने प्लॉट की पूरी पेमेंट लौटाने की बात कही थी। साथ ही 49 लाख रुपए के 10 चेक दिए थे। 5 चेक संजय जैन और बाकी चेक रीना जैन के नाम थे।

संजय जैन ने मुताबिक उसके नाम के दिए गए पांचाें चेक (25 लाख) क्लियर हो गए थे, जबकि उसकी पत्नी रीना के नाम से जारी किए पांचाें चेक (4 चेक 5 लाख और एक चेक 4 लाख रुपए) बाउंस हो गए। शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि वह कई बार हरमन सिटी के अधिकारियों से मिल चुके हैं लेकिन पेमेंट नहीं की जा रही।

दो साल से उनकी पेमेंट अटकी हुई है। यह मामला अब स्थानीय कोर्ट में पहुंच गया है। अगली सुनवाई 26 मार्च को होनी है। संजय जैन ने बताया कि हरमन सिटी के अधिकारी जिस आरटीजीएस की पेमेंट का जिक्र कर रहे हैं वो पेमेंट प्लाॅट की कुल 49 लाख की रकम पर लगे ब्याज की है। रीना के नाम दिए चेक की पेमेंट अभी भी बरकरार है।

आरटीजीएस से की गई पेमेंट नहीं मान रहे प्लाॅट धारक: बंधू

हरमन सिटी के अधिकारी कमल बंधू ने बताया कि पहले चेक के जरिए पेमेंट की गई थी और उसके बाद पेमेंट आरटीजीएस के माध्यम से प्लॉट धारक को की गई थी, लेकिन प्लॉट मालिक आरटीजीएस की पेमेंट काे मानने को तैयार नहीं है। हम बकाया पेमेंट देने के लिए तैयार हैं। अधिकारी ने किसी तरह के कोर्ट में केस होने की बात से भी इंकार किया है।

