सर्जरी करने का अधिकार मामला:हार्ट, लीवर को छोड़ 56 तरह की सर्जरी का अधिकार मिलने पर आयुष डाॅक्टरों में खुशी

अम्बाला39 मिनट पहले
  • आईएमए के नेतृत्व में एलोपैथिक डाॅक्टर्स ने किया फैसले का विरोध

केंद्र सरकार ने हार्ट और लीवर को छोड़कर अपेंडिस, हर्निया और बवासीर जैसी 56 तरह की सर्जरी करने का अधिकार बैचलर ऑफ आयुर्वेदिक मेडिसिन एंड सर्जरी (बीएएमएस) डाॅक्टर को दे दिया है। सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसिन (सीसीआईएम) की ओर से जारी नोटिफिकेशन का शुक्रवार को इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) से जुड़े एलोपैथिक (अंग्रेजी दवाइयां से इलाज) डाॅक्टर्स ने विरोध किया।

सुबह 6 से शाम 6 बजे तक हड़ताल की। वहीं नेशनल इंटिग्रेटेड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (नीमा) ने नोटिफिकेशन का समर्थन किया। बीएएमएस डाॅक्टरों ने गुलाबी रिबन लगाकर मरीजों का दिनभर निशुल्क चेकअप किया। नीमा के उप प्रधान संजीव कौशिक का कहना है कि बीएएमएस डाॅक्टर भी आयुर्वैदिक के साथ-साथ एलोपैथिक की पढ़ाई करता है और वर्ल्ड में एलोपैथिक डाॅक्टरों सर्वोपरी थे।

एक बीएएमएस डाॅक्टर सर्जरी की डिग्री लेने के बाद मरीज का ऑपरेशन नहीं कर सकता था। एमएस डाॅक्टर मेडिकल और यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रोफेसर के तौर पर स्टूडेंट्स को पढ़ाने तक सीमित थे। केंद्र सरकार ने अब ऑपरेशन करने का अधिकार नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। इससे इंडियन मेडिसिन में बीएएमएस करने वाले डाक्टरों का उत्साह बढ़ा है और आम जनता को भी इसका फायदा होगा। कम खर्च में एमएस सर्जन ऑपरेशन करेगा और डाॅक्टरों की कमी भी पूरी हो जाएगी।

नीमा के प्रधान डाॅक्टर आदित्य गर्ग ने बताया कि बीएएमएस भी नीट का एग्जाम क्लीयर करने के बाद होती है। देश में 7 हजार बीएएमएस डाॅक्टर हैं जिसमें से 270 ने एमएस सर्जरी की है। सर्जरी का अधिकार नहीं होने से कोई भी एमएस सर्जन नहीं बनता था, लेकिन अब रुझान बढ़ेगा। नीमा के सचिव डाॅ. केसी शर्मा और डाॅ. जोगिंद्र सिंह, सीसीआईएम के पूर्व सदस्य डाॅ. गुलशन राय शर्मा और डाॅ. डीएन शर्मा ने भी नोटिफिकेशन को आम जनता के हित में बताया है।

