निर्माणकार्य:अम्बाला की पहली 9 मंजिला बिल्डिंग होगी बैंक स्क्वेयर, 2 साल में काम पूरा करने का लक्ष्य

अम्बाला15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैंट में बैंक स्कवेयर के भवन का नारियल फोड़कर शुभारंभ करते गृह मंत्री अनिल विज।
  • बैंक स्क्वेयर में ही सबसे ऊंचा बिल्डिंग काॅमर्शियल टावर बनेगा, जहां से इंदिरा पार्क का व्यू दिखेगा
  • प्रदेश की पहली ग्रीन बिल्डिंग, बिजली की बचत होगी व पानी के लिए ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगेगा

जगाधरी रोड गांधी ग्राउंड के पास 87 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाले बैंक स्क्वेयर के निर्माण कार्यालय का गृह एवं स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री अनिल विज ने नारियल फोड़ कर शुभारंभ किया। यह अम्बाला की पहली 9 मंजिला बिल्डिंग होगी। साथ ही प्रदेश की पहली ग्रीन बिल्डिंग होगी, जिसमें सोलर पैनल के जरिए बिजली उत्पादन व पानी के लिए ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगाकर पुन: पानी को इस्तेमाल किया जा सकेगा। इस कॉमर्शियल टॉवर में बनने वाले ऑफिस से इंदिरा पार्क और गांधी ग्राउंड का सुंदर दृश्य नजर आएगा।

इमारत में बैंकों के साथ कॉरपोरेट ऑफिस व 80 शोरूम भी होंगे। यहां 300 सीट के ऑडिटोरियम, फूड कोर्ट, कॉफी हाउस व हैलीपैड की व्यवस्था होगी। बेसमेंट व ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर 620 वाहनों की पार्किंग होगी। 35 केएलडी का सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट, 150 किलोवाट का सोलर पावर जनरेशन सिस्टम लगेगा। हरियाणा पुलिस हाउसिंग कारपोरेशन की देखरेख में बनाई जा रही बैंक स्क्वेयर की बिल्डिंग 2 वर्ष में बनकर तैयार होगी। मंत्री विज ने कहा कि जीटी रोड पर शहीदी स्मारक का निर्माण भी जल्द पूरा होगा और इसका उद्घाटन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से कराने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। यहां दो हजार दर्शकों की क्षमता वाला ओपन एयर थियेटर बन रहा है।

वहीं पर 4 मंजिला साइंस म्यूजियम बन रहा है। उस जगह फूड चेन लाने का प्रयास होगा ताकि पर्यटन आकर्षण का केंद्र बने। कैंट में 17 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से 12 हजार नई स्ट्रीट लाइट लग रही हैं, जिसका कंट्रोल रूम नगर परिषद में होगा। ऐसा सिस्टम होगा जिसमें कंप्यूटर स्क्रीन पर बैठे-बैठे पता चलेगा कि किस एरिया में स्ट्रीट लाइट खराब है और वह कब तक जली। कैंट में खुले नालों को बंद करने के लिए 23 करोड़ रुपए के टेंडर पहले चरण में किए गए हैं। कैंसर अस्पताल दो माह में शुरू हो जाएगा।

मुख्य बिंदु बैंक स्क्वेयर के
बिल्डिंग को डिजाइन करने वाली आर्किटेक्ट रेणु खन्ना ने बताया 3.97 एकड़ में पूरा कांप्लेक्स कॉमर्शियल होगा। पहले फ्लोर पर बैंकों के लिए 33 शोरूम, दूसरे फ्लोर पर 31 शोरूम कॉमर्शियल गतिविधियों के लिए, तीसरे फ्लोर पर 20 शोरूम फूड कोर्ट के लिए, चौथे फ्लोर पर 300 लोगों की क्षमता वाला ऑडिटोरियम, 5वें से 8वें फ्लोर पर बैंकों के लिए ऑफिस होंगे। पूरे कांप्लेक्स में एलईडी लाइट्स, बिजली का सब स्टेशन, एनर्जी सेविंग एसी प्लांट, एलईडी स्क्रीन, एनाउंसमेंट स्पीकर, वाई-फाई व अन्य सुविधाएं यहां होगी। बैंकों के अलावा फाइनेंस, बीमा एवं अन्य कार्यालय यहां स्थापित होंगे।टेक्निकल बिड पर फंसा था पेंच,

शिकायत करने वाली कंपनी ही अब कर रही निर्माण
गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने पिछले साल 13 सितंबर को भी बैंक स्क्वेयर निर्माण का शिलान्यास किया था। तब निर्माण कार्य नगर परिषद के अधीन था। करीब 106 करोड़ रुपए का टेंडर शहीद स्मारक का निर्माण करने वाली कंपनी को मिला था। मगर इस टेंडर में कम राशि कोट करने वाली फर्म गोरालाल ने रिजेक्ट की गई टेक्निकल बिड को कोर्ट में चैलेंज कर दिया था। इसके बाद कोर्ट के आदेशों पर इंक्वायरी हुई थी व बाद में टेंडर इसी फर्म को 87.12 करोड़ में अलॉट किया गया है।

करोड़ों की आय होगी नगर परिषद को : कैंट में बनने वाले बैंक स्क्वेयर से नगर परिषद को प्रतिमाह एक करोड़ से ज्यादा आय का अनुमान है। यहां पर कई बैंक एवं बैंकिंग से संबंधित अन्य कार्यालय एवं खाने-पीने की दुकानें होंगी। किराया कितना होगा अभी नप द्वारा यह तय नहीं किया गया है।

