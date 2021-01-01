पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चार दिन पहले हुई थी वारदात:लालड़ू में महेंद्रगढ़ के वेटरनरी डॉक्टर से लूटी आई-20 कार अम्बाला में भाग सिंह कॉलोनी बरामद

अम्बाला सिटी2 घंटे पहले
सिटी की सब्जी मंडी के पास खड़ी कार काे लेकर जाती पंजाब पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • अपने दाे दोस्तों के साथ चंडीगढ़ जा रहे डॉक्टर से तीन बदमाशों ने चाकू के बल पर लूटी थी कार

शनिवार को लालडू में लूटी गई आई-20 कार मंगलवार को अम्बाला में नई सब्जी मंडी के पीछे भाग सिंह कॉलोनी में बरामद हुई। यह गाड़ी शनिवार को महेंद्रगढ़ के गांव सागरपुर स्थित गवर्नमेंट वेटरनरी अस्पताल के 25 वर्षीय डॉक्टर विक्रांत सिंह से लूटी गई थी। डॉक्टर अपने दोस्त प्रमोद का फार्मासिस्ट का पेपर दिलवाने महेंद्रगढ़ से आए थे। दोस्त का पेपर रविवार को कुरुक्षेत्र में था।

एक दिन पहले आ गए थे और शनिवार को चंडीगढ़ पुलिस में जॉब करने वाले प्रमोद के ताऊ के लड़के के पास जा रहे थे। तीसरा दोस्त संदीप भी वेटरनरी सेकेंड इयर का छात्र है। लालडू थाना में डॉक्टर विक्रांत सिंह की शिकायत पर लूट व आर्म्स एक्ट की धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया गया था। इस कार के बारे में आसपास के लोगों ने सिटी पुलिस को सूचित किया था। जिसके बाद एसएचओ सिटी ने महेंद्रगढ़ पुलिस को बताया और आगे मालिक से संपर्क साधा गया।

विक्रांत सिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने चंडीगढ़ जाते वक्त लालडू में गंदे नाले से आगे और पुलिस पोस्ट से पहले गाड़ी को एक-दो मिनट बाथरूम के लिए रोका था। जब उसने गाड़ी में बैठने के बाद चाबी लगाई तो गाड़ी के स्टार्ट होने से पहले ही शोल ओढ़कर आए एक व्यक्ति ने उसकी ड्राइवर साइड की खिड़की खोली। जिसने मुंह पर रूमाल बांधा हुआ था।

इस व्यक्ति ने उसे टोल तक छोड़ने की बात कही। उसे इस व्यक्ति पर शक हुआ तो खिड़की बंद करने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान यह व्यक्ति खिड़की के बीच में आ गया और एकाएक से गाड़ी की चाबी निकालते हुए उसकी तरफ चाकू तान दिया। जिसने उसे धमकाते हुए कहा कि अंदर हो जा। उसने इस व्यक्ति को धक्का मारा और बाहर निकल आया।

इसी दौरान जब इस व्यक्ति ने उसकी तरफ चाकू तान दिया तो उसने पीछे की तरफ जाने में भलाई समझी। कुछ देर बाद चाकू लिए दो लोग और गाड़ी की तरफ आए। उसके दोस्त इन्हें देखकर घबराकर बाहर आ गए। ये लोग उसके दोस्तों की तरफ भी भागे। इसके बाद ये लोग ठीक 8 बजकर 1 मिनट उनकी कार को लूटकर पहले चंडीगढ़ की तरफ ले गए थे और फिर करीब 100 मीटर दूर आगे यूटर्न से घुमाकर अम्बाला की तरफ ले गए।

वे एक बाइक रुकवाकर लालडू पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचे। पुलिस ने पंजाब की सीमा तक सारे सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी देखे। यह गाड़ी नारनौल डीईओ कार्यालय में काम करने वाले उसके पिता विरेंद्र के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड है। जिन्हें अम्बाला पुलिस के संपर्क के बाद महेंद्रगढ़ पुलिस ने सूचित किया था।

डॉ. विक्रांत ने बताया कि इस गाड़ी में उनका पर्स था। जिसमें आधार कार्ड, पैन कार्ड, एटीएम, गवर्नमेंट पहचान पत्र व करीब पांच हजार रुपए थे। तीनों के कोट थे। बरामद हुई गाड़ी में सिर्फ उसका वेटरनरी प्रेक्टिस बैग ही मिला है।

