पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यूनियन विरोधी कार्य का आरोप:भाकियू (रतन मान) ने मंडल प्रधान नरपत और मीडिया प्रभारी गोगा को यूनियन से बाहर किया

नारायणगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नारायणगढ़ में बैठक करता भाकियू का रतन मान गुट। - Dainik Bhaskar
नारायणगढ़ में बैठक करता भाकियू का रतन मान गुट।
  • भूपेंद्र मान गुट के साथ मिलकर यूनियन विरोधी काम करने का आराेप लगाया
  • नरपत बाेले- मैंने खुद ही यूनियन छाेड़ी

भाकियू (रतन मान) ने मंडल प्रधान नरपत राणा और मीडिया प्रभारी गोगा राणा को यूनियन विरोधी गतिविधियों के चलते यूनियन से बाहर कर दिया है। वहीं नरपत राणा का कहना है उन्होंने खुद ही यूनियन को छोड़ दिया है। रतन मान गुट का आरोप है कि नरपत राणा ने पद के लालच में भूपेंद्र मान गुट के साथ मिलकर यूनियन विरोधी कार्य किया।

भूपेंद्र मान गुट के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गुणी प्रकाश के साथ मिलकर किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह चढ़ूनी का पुतला फूंका। आरोप है कि नरपत ने राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राकेश टिकैत के खिलाफ बयानबाजी की। यूनियन विरोधी बैठकें की हैं। रतन मान गुट के जिलाध्यक्ष विक्रम सिंह राणा ने कहा कि प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रतन सिंह मान ने नरपत राणा को उनके पद से हटा दिया है।

देश का अपमान बर्दाश्त नहीं : नरपत राणा

नरपत राणा ने कहा कि 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में देश का अपमान किया गया। तभी यूनियन को छोड़ने का मन बना लिया था। भूपेंद्र मान यूनियन ने प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष का पद दिया है। रतन मान गुट के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष का लोकल बॉडी में ज्यादा हस्तक्षेप हो गया है। हमारी बात नहीं सुनी जाती थी, जबकि चापलूसी को अहमियत दी जाने लगी थी। भूपेंद्र मान यूनियन सभ्याचारी है। इस्तीफा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष को भेज दिया जाएगा। वहीं, गोगा राणा ने कहा कि 17 साल देश की सेवा की। अब देश का अपमान देखकर आत्मा को बहुत ठेस पहुंची है। यूनियन का काम उपद्रव मचाना नहीं है। भूपेंद्र मान गुट ने प्रदेश सचिव का पद दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser