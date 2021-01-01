पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट की वारदात:मनियारी का सामान लेने के बहाने महिला दुकानदार की चेन झपट ले गए बाइक सवार बदमाश

अम्बाला सिटी2 घंटे पहले
रतनगढ़ में मनियारी का सामान लेने के बहाने आए युवक ने दुकानदार महिला के गले से डेढ़ तोले सोने की चेन झपट ली। महिला कुछ समझ पाती युवक पहले से बाइक स्टार्ट कर खड़े अपने साथी के साथ फरार हाे गया। सदर पुलिस ने रतनगढ़ के न्यू शारदा नगर की रहने वाली रीटा की शिकायत पर झपटमारी का केस दर्ज किया है।

रीटा के मुताबिक मंगलवार दोपहर करीब ढाई बजे वह रतनगढ़ रोड स्थित अपनी दुकान पर थी। तभी दो युवक बाइक पर आए, जिन्होंने मास्क लगाया हुआ था। एक युवक बाइक स्टार्ट कर बाहर खड़ा रहा जबकि दूसरे युवक ने दुकान में आकर मनियारी का सामान मांगा।

रीटा के अनुसार वह सामान देने के लिए पीछे की तरफ घूमी तो लड़के ने उसके गले से सोने की चेन झपट ली। एक पल में वह पहले से बाइक स्टार्ट कर खड़े अपने साथी के साथ फरार हाे गया। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

