पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अम्बाला सिटी नगर निगम चुनाव:भाजपा ने चुनाव संचालन के लिए कई जिलों के नेता लगाए, कांग्रेस में अभी वन वुमन शो

अम्बाला22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टिकट से वंचित रहे नेताओं को भाजपा ने चुनाव प्रबंधन में लगाया

अम्बाला सिटी नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने चुनाव संचालन समिति, चुनाव प्रबंधन समिति और संकल्प पत्र समिति का गठन कर दिया। टिकट से वंचित रहे एडवोकेट संदीप सचदेवा को चुनाव प्रबंधन समिति का संयोजक बनाया है। विधायक असीम गोयल के चचेरे भाई रितेश गोयल सह संयोजक बनाए हैं। संकल्प पत्र यानी घोषणा पत्र बनाने वाली समिति में सांसद व केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री रतनलाल कटारिया, जिला अध्यक्ष राजेश बतौरा, विधायक असीम गोयल, डॉ. संजय शर्मा, रमेश मल, गुरप्रीत कौर, संजय लाकड़ा, नम्रता गौड़, ललित चौधरी व कृष्ण आनंद को लिया है।

कार्यालय प्रमुख का जिम्मा शुभादेश मित्तल को मिला है। मीडिया की जिम्मेदारी सुधीर शर्मा, राज सिंह, सोशल मीडिया हरित संधु, सुरेन्द्र सहगल, मनी सहगल, प्रचार प्रसार मनदीप राणा, संजीव टोनी को दिया है। बाहर से आने वाले नेताओं के प्रवास का जिम्मा धुम्मन सिंह किरमिच, अनुभव अग्रवाल देंखेगे। चुनाव आयोग से संपर्क मोहम्मद दानिश जमाल, अतुल आहुजा, बूथ समिति अध्यक्ष कुलदीप चौधरी, रवि बत्तान को दिया है।

वाहन व्यवस्था मुकेश बग्गा, कार्यक्रम व‌ रैली व्यवस्था रितेश गोयल के साथ सभा मुख्य अध्यक्ष, प्रवासी कार्यकर्ता व्यवस्था व तालमेल जगमोहन लाल कुमार, आवास व्यवस्था समीर गुप्ता व अनुभव अग्रवाल को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। बैठक में चुनाव प्रभारी सुभाष बराला, सहप्रभारी रेनु गुप्ता, जजपा नेता अशोक शेरवाल, सुरजीत सिंह सौंडा, हरपाल कांबाेज, दलबीर पुनिया, भाजपा महिला मोर्चा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष निर्मला बैरागी, पूर्व विधायक राजबीर बराड़ा मौजूद रहे।

चुनाव लड़ रहे मंडल अध्यक्षों की जगह कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष लगाए

दोनों मंडल अध्यक्षों अर्चना छिब्बर व‌ हितेष जैन के चुनाव प्रत्याशी होने के कारण चुनाव प्रभारी सुभाष बराला ने छिब्बर की जगह मंडल एक का कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष महामंत्री प्रतीम गिल को लगाया है जबकि मंडल-दो में हितेष जैन की जगह महामंत्री संजीव गोयल टोनी को कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष बनाया है।

कैथल व करनाल की टीम के भरोसे अम्बाला का चुनाव

प्रदेश भाजपा नेतृत्व ने कैथल व करनाल जिले के कार्यकर्ताओं की अम्बाला में जिम्मेदारी लगाई है, जिनमें पूर्व विधायक, बोर्डों के चेयरमैन व‌ वाइस चेयरमैन, प्रदेश पदाधिकारी व प्रमुख नेता शामिल हैं। ये कार्यकर्ता बूथ अनुसार बूथ की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे।

कांग्रेस में आज प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सैलजा तय करेंगी जिम्मेदारियां

कांग्रेस की रणनीति बुधवार को प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा के आने के बाद ही बनेगी। सैलजा बुधवार को सेक्टर-7 में पंचायत भवन के सामने पार्टी चुनाव कार्यालय का उद्घाटन करेंगी। वहीं सारे प्रत्याशियों को बुलाया है। फिलहाल कांग्रेस ने ऑब्जर्वर के रूप में असंध विधायक शमशेर सिंह गोगी और एडवोकेट अनिल सैनी को लगाया है। भाजपा की तरह कांग्रेस भी संकल्प पत्र तैयार करेगी। अभी इसका जिम्मा रोहित जैन को दिया है। सभी वार्डों को प्रत्याशियों की मांग के मुताबिक प्रभारी मिले हैं। साढौरा विधायक रेणुबाला, यमुनानगर से चुनाव लड़ चुकीं निर्मल चौहान समेत कई नेता पहुंचे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें