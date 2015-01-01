पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अम्बाला सिटी नगर निगम चुनाव:एक दिन पहले दो बार नामांकन से चूकीं भाजपा मेयर प्रत्याशी वंदना आखिरी दिन 3 वकील लेकर पहुंचीं

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नामांकन दाखिल करने के अंतिम दिन बुधवार को आखिरकार भाजपा प्रत्याशी डा. वंदना शर्मा अपना नामांकन पत्र सही तरीके से भर सकीं। वह दोपहर 12:55 मिनट पर एडीसी कार्यालय में पहुंच गईं थी। उनके आने से करीब 5 मिनट पहले ही रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं एसडीएम सचिन गुप्ता भी एआरओ अनुराग ढालिया के कार्यालय में पहुंच गए थे।

वंदना शर्मा ने पति डॉ. संजय शर्मा के साथ कुछ समय दस्तावेजों को चेक किया। इसके बाद तीन वकीलों के साथ एआरओ अनुराग ढालिया के समक्ष पहुंची जहां करीब आधे घंटे तक नामांकन पत्र की पड़ताल की गई। नामांकन पत्रों में फिर कोई कमी न रह जाए इसको लेकर डॉ. वंदना कुछ नर्वस दिखी। नामांकन पत्र सही मिला तो उनके चेहरे पर मुस्कान आई। मंगलवार को दस्तावेजों में कमी बताकर एआरओ ने दो बार आपत्ति लगाई थी।

दुआ-सलाम भी नहीं : आमने-सामने हुए संजय शर्मा व विनोद शर्मा

एडीसी कार्यालय में सुबह सबसे पहले हरियाणा जन चेतना पार्टी से शक्ति रानी अपना नामांकन पत्र भरने पहुंची थी। पति विनोद शर्मा भी मौजूद थे। वह अपना नामांकन पत्र एडीसी कार्यालय में भर रहे थे और इसी बीच बाहर भाजपा प्रत्याशी वंदना शर्मा पति संजय शर्मा के साथ पहुंच गईं। वह बाहर सड़क पर थे और इसी बीच विनोद शर्मा पत्नी के साथ बाहर निकल सड़क पर आ गए। दोनों नेताओं में कुछ फासला था, मगर इसी बीच विनोद शर्मा अपनी गाड़ी में बैठकर चले गए। उल्लेखनीय है कि 2009 में दोनों नेता विधानसभा चुनाव के मैदान में आमने-सामने थे और अब मेयर के लिए पत्नियां मैदान में हैं।

देरी हुई तो पति से ही डलवा दीं सारी मालाएं

मेयर पद के लिए बसपा प्रत्याशी जौली लम्धारियां ने नामांकन पत्र भरा। 3 बजे तक नामांकन भरे जाने थे और करीब ढाई बजे बजे बसपा के पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता एडीसी कार्यालय के समक्ष इकट्ठा हो गए थे। करीब 10 मिनट तक मायावती के नारे लगाए। इसके बाद जब बसपा प्रत्याशी नहीं पहुंची तो कई कार्यकर्ता नाराज भी हुए। करीब 2:45 पर जौली एडीसी कार्यालय पहुंचीं। समय कम बचा था, इसलिए वर्करों के हाथों से मालाएं लेकर पति ने पत्नी के गले में डाल दीं।

भाजपा ने कहा-रीना तो कभी सदस्य भी नहीं रही

रीना सिंगला बुधवार को पूर्व मंत्री निर्मल सिंह व चित्रा सरवारा की मौजूदगी में हरियाणा डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट में शामिल हुईं। रीना सिंगला ने कहा कि हम गलत हाथों में चले गए थे, अब ठीक जगह आ गए हैं। फ्रंट की ओर से बयान जारी कर गया गया कि सिंगला बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान की ब्रांड एंबेसडर और भाजपा महिला विंग (मोर्चा) की जिला प्रधान रही हैं। दूसरी तरफ भाजपा ने इसे खारिज किया। जिलाध्यक्ष राजेश बतौरा ने कहा कि रीना पार्टी में कभी भी किसी पद पर रहना तो दूर प्राथमिक सदस्य भी नहीं रही हैं। दावे करने वाले कुछ भी कह सकते हैं।

