पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • Burglary Tax Thieves Entered The Bank Of Mitthapur At 12 O'clock, Nothing Came In The Footage Due To Disconnection Of CCTV Connection.

बेखौफ बदमाश:सेंधमारी कर चोर रात 12 बजे मिट्‌ठापुर के बैंक में घुसे थे, सीसीटीवी कनेक्शन कटने से फुटेज में कुछ नहीं आया

साहा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शनिवार रात मिट्ठापुर के सर्व हरियाणा ग्रामीण बैंक में आराेपियाें ने की थी चाेरी की काेशिश

मिट्ठापुर स्थित सर्व हरियाणा ग्रामीण बैंक में चोरों ने सेंधमारी शनिवार रात लगभग 12 बजे की थी। इसका खुलासा सीसीटीवी कैमरों से हुआ है, क्योंकि कैमरे तारें कटने के कारण 12 बजे बंद हो गए थे। पुलिस का शक सही था कि कि चोरों को सीसीटीवी कैमरे की स्थिति का पता था। उन्होंने चोरी से पहले बैंक की रैकी की होगी, तभी उन्हें पता था कि बैंक में सीसीटीवी कैमरे कहां लगे हैं।

इसलिए उन्होंने बैंक के पीछे से दीवार तोड़कर एंट्री करते ही सबसे पहले सीसीटीवी के कनेक्शन काट दिए। बैंक के अंदर पूर्ण रूप से अंधेरा था। सीसीटीवी का कनेक्शन काटने के बाद सीधा स्ट्रांग रूम जाकर सेफ तोड़ने की कोशिश की। रविवार सुबह एक युवक ने बैंक की पिछली दीवार में सेंध लगी देखी। तब पता चला कि बैंक में चोरी की कोशिश की गई। गनीमत रही कि चोर सेफ नहीं तोड़ पाए और बैंक का नुकसान होने से बच गया।

आराेपियों की गिरफ्तारी जल्द हो: मैनेजर अशाेक
बैंक मैनेजर अशोक कुमार ने कहा कि बेशक नुकसान होने से बच गया है। मगर बैंक में सेंधमारी की कोशिश करने वालों को पुलिस को गिरफ्तार करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि बैंक के उच्चाधिकारियों को बैंक की बिल्डिंग में सुरक्षा की कमियों के बारे में अवगत करवा दिया गया है। साहा एसएचओ बलकार सिंह ने बताया कि बैंक की सीसीटीवी फुटेज से कुछ मदद नहीं मिली है। कोशिश की जा रही है कि जल्द चोरों को पकड़ा जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें