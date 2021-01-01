पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सदन में कई प्रस्ताव पारित:माली परेड में पेयजल आपूर्ति करेगा कैंटाेनमेंट बोर्ड

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
कैंटोनमेंट बाेर्ड की बैठक में मौजूद बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ब्रिगेडियर आरएस मथारू व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
कैंटोनमेंट बाेर्ड की बैठक में मौजूद बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ब्रिगेडियर आरएस मथारू व अन्य।
  • बोर्ड मीटिंग में पहली बार बड़ी स्क्रीन दी विकास कार्यों की जानकारी

कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड की मीटिंग में पहली बार बड़ी स्क्रीन पर बोर्ड के विकास कार्यों की जानकारी बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ब्रिगेडियर आरएस मथारू को दी गई। करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक चली मीटिंग में विकास के कई प्रस्ताव पास किए गए। माली परेड में पहली बार कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड ने पानी सप्लाई के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी है। इसके अलावा सेना क्षेत्र में ट्रैफिक सुधार, पानी निकासी व अन्य पहलुओं पर चर्चा हुई।

पिछले साल नवंबर में बैठक के दौरान बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ने स्टाफ से आह्वान किया था कि एजेंडे में शामिल होने वाले विकास कार्य एवं जो कार्य पूरे किए गए हैं उनकी जानकारी मीटिंग में फोटो सहित सदन को दी जाए। इससे कार्यों की जानकारी मिलती है कि कितना काम पूरा हुआ व कितना अधूरा है।

शुक्रवार काे बैठक में अध्यक्ष को बोर्ड एरिया में चल रहे व पूरे हुए निर्माण कार्यों की जानकारी दी गई। जो कार्य होने हैं उनकी वस्तुस्थिति भी फोटो के माध्यम से स्क्रीन पर दिखाई गई। बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ने इस पर संतुष्टि जताई। इससे पहले सदन की कार्रवाई सीईओ अनुज गोयल ने शुरू की।

एजेंडे में शामिल 34 प्रस्तावों को पारित किया गया। इनमें मुख्य प्रस्ताव माली परेड में पेयजल आपूर्ति को लेकर था। माली परेड में पिछले साल ही पानी की पाइपलाइन गृह मंत्री अनिल विज द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए फंड से डाली गई थी। मगर पानी कनेक्शन बोर्ड ने जारी नहीं किए थे। बोर्ड उपाध्यक्ष अजय बवेजा ने इस मुद्दे को सदन में रखा। बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ने प्रस्ताव को पारित किया। इससे परेड क्षेत्र में रहने वाले सैकड़ों लोगों को फायदा होगा। बैठक में पार्षद लक्ष्मी देवी, राजू बाली, सुरेंद्र तिवारी, वीरेंद्र गांधी, सन्नी व नीलम रानी मौजूद रहीं।

किस वार्ड में, कितनी लागत से और क्या होंगे विकास कार्य

वार्ड-1 में करीब 38 लाख रुपए की लागत से रामबाग श्मशानघाट में सुधार कार्य, पंजोखरा रोड पर सॉलिड वेस्ट प्लांट तक इंटरलाॅकिंग टाइल, प्लांट पर सिक्योरिटी रूम, योगशाला का निर्माण, क्वार्टरों में वाटर सप्लाई, वाल्मीकि मार्ग पर नाले की रिपेयर, सीबी लेक व सीबी स्कूल के पास सार्वजनिक शौचालय के निर्माण की मंजूरी मिली।

वार्ड-2 में करीब 38 लाख की लागत से तोपखाना बाजार में इंटरलाॅकिंग टाइल रोड बर्म पर व 4 नंबर गली का निर्माण, तोपखाना पुलिस चौकी के निकट रोड किनारे टाइल लगाना, तोपखाना गली नंबर एक का निर्माण, शास्त्री पार्क के निकट दुकानों की मरम्मत, तोपखाना में गली नंबर 3 का निर्माण।

वार्ड-3 में 3.90 लाख रुपए की लागत से बोर्ड ऑफिस के निकट कैटल पाउंड की मरम्मत।

वार्ड-4 में 22.50 लाख की लागत से चर्च रोड पर नाले को कवर करने, रेसकोर्स नाले की मरम्मत व एलेक्जेंड्रा रोड से बैंक रोड तक नाले की मरम्मत।

वार्ड-5 में करीब 18 लाख की लागत से बीआई रोड पर इंटरलाॅकिंग टाइल्स लगाना, सेना नगर में वेलकम गेट के निकट व सीबी प्राइमरी स्कूल में इंटरलाॅकिंग टाइल्स लगाने का कार्य।

वार्ड-6 में 8.90 लाख रुपए की लागत से धोबीघाट के निकट इंटरलाॅकिंग टाइल्स लगाने की एक्सटेंशन।

वार्ड-7 में 7.10 लाख रुपए की लागत से रेलवे काॅलोनी में रोड किनारे इंटरलाॅकिंग टाइल्स लगाने को मंजूरी मिली।

वार्ड-8 में रेलवे अस्पताल के निकट 4.30 लाख रुपए की लागत से इंटरलाॅकिंग टाइल्स लगाने को मंजूरी दी गई।

सेना ने ये मुद्दे उठाए

सेना से सदस्य कर्नल मोहित थापा ने ट्रैफिक व अन्य समस्याओं के मुद्दे सदन में उठाए। उन्होंने कहा कि सेना क्षेत्र में करीब 15-20 स्थानों पर ब्लाइंड टर्न हैं जहां दुर्घटना की संभावना रहती है। ऐसे पाॅइंट पर मिरर लगाने को कहा गया। सेना क्षेत्र के एंट्री पाॅइंट पर ट्रैफिक लाइट लगाने पर चर्चा हुई। इस पर पार्षदों ने बताया कि पहले इंदिरा चौक पर लगाई गई ट्रैफिक लाइट सफल नहीं रही व अन्य चौराहों पर यह सफल नहीं रहेगी।

मगर बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ने कहा ट्रैफिक बढ़ रहा है और भविष्य के लिए लाइट लगाना जरूरी है। कर्नल थापा ने सेना क्षेत्र में पार्कों में 50 डस्टबिन लगाने, सेना क्षेत्र के वेलकम गेटों पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाने और बब्याल रोड पर लाइट लगाने की बात कही। कर्नल निपुन सूद ने क्षेत्र में नालों में पानी निकासी समस्या को उठाया और इनकी सफाई की मांग की।

इस पर पार्षदों ने कहा कि जगाधरी रोड निर्माण की वजह से पानी निकासी प्रभावित है। बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ने इस पर कार्रवाई को कहा। इसके अलावा सदन में उमराव सिंह पुल के एक हिस्से को बनाने, हिम्मतपुरा के पास डीएफसीसी प्रोजेक्ट की वजह से पानी निकासी प्रभावित होने के मुद्दे उठाए गए।

