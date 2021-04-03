पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:कीटनाशक निगलने से कार मैकेनिक की मौत, इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप लगा सिटी अस्पताल में हंगामा

अम्बाला सिटीएक घंटा पहले
अम्बाला | सिटी के सिविल अस्पताल में हंगामा कर रहे लाेगाें काे समझाते थाना प्रभारी व मौजूद पूर्व मेयर रमेश मल। - Dainik Bhaskar
अम्बाला | सिटी के सिविल अस्पताल में हंगामा कर रहे लाेगाें काे समझाते थाना प्रभारी व मौजूद पूर्व मेयर रमेश मल।
  • मृतक के भाई का आराेप- बार-बार कहने पर भी डॉक्टर चेक करने नहीं आए
  • डॉक्टर बोले- इमरजेंसी में लेकर तुरंत उपचार दिया, बोर्ड से हो पाेस्टमार्टम

सिटी के न्यू शिवालिक कॉलोनी निवासी 21 वर्षीय संधीर ने कीटनाशक निगल लिया। परिजन उसे सिटी सिविल अस्पताल में ले गए, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने यह कहकर अस्पताल में हंगामा कर दिया कि डॉक्टरों ने उपचार नहीं दिया। सूचना पाकर पुलिस पहुंची और अस्पताल के गेट की घेराबंदी की।

काफी देर तक परिजन डॉक्टर पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग को लेकर अड़े रहे। अस्पताल में एकत्रित हुए लोगों ने युवक के परिजनों को पहले पोस्टमार्टम होने के लिए बयान दर्ज करवाने के लिए कहा। बाद में बलदेव नगर थाने में डाक्टर के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवाने के लिए कहा। संधीर के भाई मनीष ने सिटी पुलिस को बयान दर्ज करवाए हैं। हंगामा की सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर नगर निगम के पूर्व मेयर रमेश मल, भाजपा के युवा नेता अमन सूद भी मौके पर पहुंच गए।

मनीष ने बताया कि उसका भाई कार मैकेनिक का काम करता था। वीरवार दोपहर में परिवार के सदस्य बैठकर हंसी-मजाक कर रहे थे। उस दौरान संधीर ने कहा था कि वह नीचे कमरे में सोने के लिए जा रहा है। कुछ देर बाद मनीष नीचे उतरा तो संधीर उल्टी कर रहा था। वह तुरंत उसे बाइक से सिविल अस्पताल में लेकर आ गया। इमरजेंसी में उसे भर्ती किया, जहां कपाउंडरों ने पेट से पानी निकाल दिया था। वह उठकर सही तरीके से बातचीत भी कर रहा था। उसी दौरान उसने डॉक्टर को उसके भाई को चेक करने के लिए कहा तो वह बार-बार बुलाने पर भी उसे देखने नहीं आए और न ही रेफर किया गया। मनीष ने डॉक्टर संजय पर इलाज में लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया।

^मृतक संधीर के भाई मनीष ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए बयान दर्ज करवा दिए हैं। शुक्रवार को पोस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा। उसकी रिपोर्ट पर अगली कार्रवाई होगी।
रामकुमार, एसएचओ, सिटी थाना।

मरीज की मौत की सूचना पर सिविल अस्पताल में पहुंचे थे। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। डॉक्टर ने मृतक के परिजनों के खिलाफ शिकायत देने की बात कही है।
हमीर सिंह, एसएचओ, बलदेव नगर थाना।

हमने युवक को अपनी तरफ से हरसंभव उपचार दिया : डॉ. संजय

सिविल अस्पताल के डॉ. संजय ने बताया कि दोपहर में करीब 3 बजे मरीज को अस्पताल में लाया गया था। मरीज के अटेंडेंट ने बताया कि उसने जहर खाया हुआ है। वह यह नहीं बता सके कि कौन सा जहर खाया है। मरीज को इमरजेंसी में लेकर उपचार शुरू किया। जो भी संभव था उपचार दिया गया। जब वह उपचार कर रहे थे, तभी काफी लोग अंदर आ गए। उन्होंने मरीज के परिजनों को बताया था कि इसको रेफर नहीं कर सकते, क्‍योंकि हालत नाजुक है।

परिजनों के कहने पर चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर-32 अस्पताल के लिए रेफर कर भी दिया था लेकिन ले जाने से पहले ही मौत हो गई। मरीज के परिजनों को पोस्टमार्टम कराने को कहा तो गाली-गलाैज करने शुरू कर दी। अस्पताल में काफी लोग एकत्रित कर लिए और राजनीतिक एजेंडा बनाने की कोशिश की। उनकी मांग है कि पोस्टमार्टम बोर्ड से होना चाहिए। जांच के बाद जो भी विभागीय कार्रवाई बनती है वो उसे फेस करने के लिए तैयार हैं। डॉक्टर ने भी बलदेवनगर पुलिस को शिकायत दी है, जिसमें आरोप लगाया है कि उन पर जानलेवा हमला करने की कोशिश हुई।

