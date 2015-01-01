पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रीडिंग ज्यादा मीटर गुल:25 दिन बाद एनवाईजी एजेंसी के कर्मी लवली व साहिल पर केस दर्ज

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • एसडीओ गौरव ने लवली से 28 अक्टूबर काे 10 हजार की फर्जी रसीद और चाेरी का बिजली मीटर पकड़ा था

10 हजार की फर्जी रसीद और चाेरी का मीटर मिलने के मामले में सिटी थाना पुलिस ने एनवाईजी एजेंसी के कर्मी लवली व साहिल पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। लवली से फर्जी रसीद व मीटर पकड़कर ईस्ट सब डिविजन एसडीओ गाैरव कुमार ने पुलिस काे 28 अक्टूबर काे शिकायत दी थी। एसडीओ गाैरव ने शिकायत में बताया था कि एनवाईजी कर्मचारी लवली से 10 हजार की डुप्लीकेट रसीद पकड़ी है।

लवली से मीटर भी मिला था, जबकि एनवाईजी कर्मचारियाें के पास बिल भरने व मीटर उतारने की पावर नहीं है। यह कर्मचारी सिर्फ मीटर रीडिंग लेने व बिल बांटने के लिए रखे गए हैं। शिकायत में अंदेशा जताया गया था कि ग्राहकों को फर्जी रसीदें देने, मीटरों की रीडिंग रोकने और मीटर उतारने के नाम पर खेल चल रहा है। लवली ने यह फर्जी रसीदें साहिल से ली और उसके पास और भी रसीदें हैं। लवली ईस्ट डिविजन में काम करता है जबकि साहिल वेस्ट डिविजन में।

निगम ने कर्मी लवली से फर्जी रसीद व चाेरी का मीटर पकड़ा था। मीटर का रिकाॅर्ड चेक किया गया तो पाया गया कि वह वही मीटर था धूलकाेट से उतारा गया था। जबकि जो मीटर धूलकाेट में लगाया गया वह मीटर सेक्टर-9 से चोरी हुआ था। सेक्टर-9 में लगा मीटर सिटी के अम्बा मार्केट से चाेरी हुआ था। इस चेन के पकड़ने के बाद निगम इन सभी मीटर काे जब्त कर लैब में भेज दिया था। इसके साथ ही सेक्टर-9 से चाेरी हुआ मीटर नाहन हाउस में एक महिला के घर लगा मिला था। यही नहीं निगम टीम ने चाेरी के मीटराें के बाद ऐसे मीटर भी पकड़े थे, जिनमें रीडिंग ज्यादा दिखाई जा रही थी, मगर उनकी रीडिंग कम रिकाॅर्ड की जा रही थी।

इन मीटराें में रीडिंग का बैकलाॅग मिला था। धूलकाेट से उतारे गए मीटर की जांच के लिए माॅडल टाउन एसडीओ ने सिंचाई एवं बिजली विजिलेंस काे भी जांच करने के लिए लिखा था। वहीं अब सिटी थाना में 25 दिन बाद केस दर्ज हाेने पर जांच में कई और नाम भी सामने आ सकते हैं जाे मीटर चाेरी, रीडिंग बैकलाॅग और लाेगाें से पैसे लेकर बिल न भरने से जुड़े हाे सकते हैं।

