फ्रॉड:अम्बाला में कारोबारी मां-बेटे पर 2.5 करोड़ रुपए की धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज, पहले उधार लिए 2 करोड़, फिर ट्रांसफर करने का झांसा दिया

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • गृहमंत्री विज के ऑफिस से मिली शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने किया केस दर्ज

मां-बेटे ने बिजनेस के लिए जान पहचान वाले से पहले दो करोड़ रुपए लिए। जब पैसे वापस नहीं लौटाए तो पेट्रोल पंप तथा जमीन ट्रांसफर करने की बात कहकर 50 लाख और ले लिए। इसके बावजूद न तो पेट्रोल पंप और न ही जमीन ट्रांसफर की। हैरानी तो इस बात की है कि जो चेक पीड़ित को बेटे ने जिस फर्म के दिए थे। उस फर्म का वह मालिक तक नहीं है। गृहमंत्री अनिल विज के ऑफिस से मिली शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने जींद के मैसर्ज गर्ग एंड कंपनी के मालिक शशांक गर्ग की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज किया है। यह मामला सेक्टर-7 के अचल जैन और उसकी माता इंदू जैन के खिलाफ दर्ज किया गया।

शशांक ने कहा कि इंदू जैन और उसका बेटा अचल जैन ने धुरकड़ा में मैसर्ज प्रेम मोटर्स का मालिक बताया था। वह दोनों को जानते हैं। अगस्त 2019 में दोनाें उनके पास आए। मां बेटे ने शशांक से कहा कि उन्हें दो करोड़ की जरूरत है, नहीं तो उनका बिजनेस खत्म हो जाएगा। उन्होंने बैंक से ज्यादा ब्याज देने की बात कही। दोनों के आश्वासन पर उन्होंने अपनी फर्म से दो करोड़ रुपए इंदू जैन के अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर कर दिए।

दोनों ने उसे 6 चेक दिए, जिस पर इंदू जैन के हस्ताक्षर थे। जब उन्होंने बैंक में चेक लगाए तो वह बाउंस हो गए। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने दो तीन माह बाद पेमेंट देने की बात कही। फिर उन्हें 50-50 लाख के 4 चेक दिए। इन पर अचल जैन के बतौर मैसर्ज प्रेम मोटर्स के मालिक के तौर पर हस्ताक्षर किए हुए हैं। जबकि अचल फर्म का मालिक नहीं है। यह चारों चेक पर आरोपियों ने स्टाॅप पेमेंट करा दी थी।

पंप ट्रांसफर कराने का झांसा दिया
शशांक ने आरोप लगाया कि आरोपियों ने उनसे कहा कि धुरकड़ा में 1686.72 वर्ग गज जमीन उन्हें बेच देते हैं तथा मैसर्ज मोटर्स पेट्रोल पंप उनके नाम कंपनी से ट्रांसफर करा देंगे। इसका कुल सौदा 5 करोड़ रुपए में हुआ। आरोपियों ने उनसे 50 लाख रुपए लेकर सेल एग्रीमेंट शशांक के हक में किया। बाकी पैसा पेट्रोल पंप ट्रांसफर होने के बाद देने थे। आरोपियों ने उन्हें न तो जमीन का कब्जा दिया और न ही पेट्रोल पंप उनके नाम ट्रांसफर कराया। आज भी आरोपी पेट्रोल पंप पर काम कर रहे हैं। आरोपियों ने षड्यंत्र रचकर उनसे 2.50 करोड़ हड़प लिए हैं। जब उन्होंने आरोपियों से पैसे मांगे तो उन्हें फौजदारी केस में फंसाने की धमकी दी गई। शशांक ने कहा कि उन्हें शक है कि आरोपियों ने पेट्रोल पर भी लोन ले रखा है तथा उसे किसी व्यक्ति या संस्था के पास रहन रखा हुआ है।

