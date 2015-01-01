पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहरीली शराब केस:साइंस इंडस्ट्री में मुंबई से आता है केमिकल एसआईटी आरोपियों को लेकर मुंबई रवाना

अम्बाला38 मिनट पहले
सोनीपत में जहरीली शराब के मामले में अम्बाला से गिरफ्तार किए गए साइंस कारोबारी विजय कुमार और मनीष को एसआईटी पूछताछ के बाद मुंबई ले गई है। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बताया है कि 3400 लीटर (यानि 17 ड्रम) एथनॉल समेत सप्लाई हुआ केमिकल मुंबई से मंगवाया गया था। आरोपियों के पास अम्बाला में केमिकल स्टोरेज का लाइसेंस भी नहीं मिला है।

ऐसे में ऑथोराइज्ड डीलर की बजाए सीधे एथनॉल बेचने वाले कारोबारियों को पकड़ने के लिए एसआईटी मुंबई पहुंच चुकी है। केमिकल के एक ऑथोराइज्ड डीलर ने बताया कि एथनॉल खरीदने के लिए कोई लाइसेंस की जरूरत नहीं है। एक मध्यम साइंस यूनिट में एक से दो लीटर एथनॉल की जरूरत होती है। यदि खपत से अधिक मात्रा में एथनॉल की स्टोरेज साइंस इकाई में करनी है तो पेट्रोल पंप की तरह इसका स्टोरेज लाइसेंस लेना जरूरी है।

अम्बाला में करीब तीन ऑथोराइज्ड डीलर हैं जिन्होंने लाइसेंस ले रखा है। सभी साइंस कारोबारी इन्हीं डीलर से एथनॉल खरीदते हैं। लेकिन आरोपी मनीष के साथ जब सोनीपत के नैनातितारपुर गांव स्थित अवैध शराब की फैक्ट्री के मालिक नरेश उर्फ नेशी ने संपर्क किया तो अपनी मोटी कमीशन के साथ एथनॉल सप्लाई करने की डील हो गई थी। इसके बाद साइंस कारोबारी विजय कुमार के साथ मिलकर सोनीपत में एथनॉल सप्लाई करने का खेल खेला गया। आरोपी मनीष के परिजनों ने गृहमंत्री अनिल विज से भी मुलाकात की है।

केमिकल एक्सपर्ट बोले - एथनॉल का लेबोरेटरी में होता है ज्यादा इस्तेमाल, दूसरे कामकाज में बहुत कम
केमिकल एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि पेट्रोल की ज्वलनशीलता बढ़ाने के लिए भी उसमें एथनॉल डाला जाता है। हरियाणा में पेट्रोल में 5 प्रतिशत एथनॉल मिलाने की अनुमति है, वहीं उत्तर प्रदेश में 10 प्रतिशत। एथनॉल मिलाने पर पेट्रोल में आक्टेन वैल्यू 2.5 प्रतिशत और ऑक्सीजन की क्षमता 3 प्रतिशत बढ़ जाती है। इससे पेट्रोल इंजन में 100 प्रतिशत जलता है। निकलने वाला धुआं भी कम प्रदूषण करता है। सरकार ने एथनॉल की कीमत 38 रुपए प्रति लीटर निर्धारित की हुई है। लेबोरेटरी यूनिट में एथनॉल का ज्यादा इस्तेमाल होता है। साइंस कारोबारी भी अपने कारोबार की आड़ में एथनॉल ज्यादा मात्रा में खरीदता था और उसे जहरीली शराब तैयार करने के लिए अवैध शराब फैक्टरी मालिक को सप्लाई कर देता था।

